BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a woman from Amherst after a random electronic RMV inquiry where they located a large amount of cocaine.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper assigned to State Police-Leominster was on Route 495 northbound in Boxborough when they conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on Mazda Sedan.

The results showed the vehicle’s registration was revoked and its insurance was canceled, so the trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Exit 75. Once the vehicle stopped, the trooper approached it and identified the operator as 39-year-old Smoeuth Som of Amherst.

The trooper then conducted an electronic inquiry on Som’s driver’s license and learned that it was not active. The trooper requested a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Som and a passenger were removed to search the vehicle’s contents before it was removed. During the inventory, they discovered a large plastic bag containing a substance that was suspected to be cocaine and weighed almost 200 grams. Troopers also found other items that are commonly used in the consumption of illegal drugs.

Som was placed under arrest and was sent to the Leominster Barracks for booking. Som has been charged with the following: