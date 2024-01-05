HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire Superior Court judge sentenced a Hadley woman to five years of probation and prohibited her from possessing or working with livestock after she pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty related to animals she cared for that were so emaciated, they had to be euthanized.

In March of 2022, animal welfare professionals investigated Shannon Rice-Nichols for allegedly neglecting 35 animals, including cows and goats. One cow and two goats had to be euthanized because of their conditions.

Through adoptions, the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found new homes for eight Kerry cattle, a Holstein cow and 22 goats. A plea agreement recommended by Northwestern Assistant District Attorneys Erin Aiello and Matthew Russo and defense lawyer Zoe Zeichner, and accepted by Hampshire Superior Court Judge Edward McDonough, dropped the remaining 32 charges against Rice-Nicols.

She was charged after an investigation into neglect and malnourishment of goats and cows at an Amherst farm where she boarded her animals.

“This case involved egregious neglect and maltreatment that resulted in extreme animal suffering. We believe the sentence imposed by the Court was justified,” said Aiello. “When there is a concern of animal neglect, we work closely with animal protection agencies to assist individuals in accessing resources in an effort to avoid unnecessary criminal prosecution. But occasionally there are cases, like this one, for which criminal prosecution is appropriate.”

In this case, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office worked closely with the MSPCA, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, and local Animal Control Officers.

“Community members should know that animal welfare professionals are available to work with anyone who may be struggling to properly care for their animals,” said Aiello. “This kind of unnecessary suffering should not be allowed to happen. If anyone needs help with animals in their care they can always reach out to the MSPCA or local animal control officers to find available resources.”

Amherst Police, the MSPCA, and the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources’ Division of Animal Health investigated this case. As part of the plea deal, Rice-Nichols has to take an online course about animal care.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.