Animal shelter in Springfield broken into

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Second Chance Community Veterinary Hospital learned that two people broke into the organization’s storage shed and stole equipment and tools.

According to Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blacato, two suspects made off with their power floor cleaner and power tools valued at approximately $1,000, which is below the nonprofit’s insurance deductible.

“The Grinch has struck on Mulberry Street” Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blacato

“As a nonprofit, every dollar makes a difference and now we’ll need to replace the stolen items. They are taking away critical funds from pets who need help.” The suspects were caught on Second Chance’s security camera and video will be turned over to the detective in charge.

The non-profit is seeking the public’s help to replace the items stolen and identify the suspects. You can donate to Second Chance at secondchanceanimals.org/donate or checks can be mailed to Second Chance Animal Services, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

If you have any information about the break in, you are asked to contact Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302.