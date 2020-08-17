Anti-drag racing detail leads to eight arrests in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers arrested eight people over the weekend after an anti-drag racing operation.
Over the past several weeks, the police department has received numerous complaints from residents and businesses about illegal drag racing and loitering in gas station and restaurant parking lots while preparing to drag race.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, on both Friday and Saturday officers saw from 60-100 cars gathered in multiple locations in the south end and north end of the city.
An additional four complaints were issued on Monday morning for various motor vehicle offenses.
Friday night into Saturday morning:
- According to Walsh, 26-year-old Hector Davila of Chicopee was pulled over leaving the Sunoco on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue at 12:15 a.m. for operating a motor vehicle with modified height and exhaust. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
- Officers attempted to pull over 22-year-old Eloy Cruz-Irizarry of Alabama on Dover Street for harsh and objectionable noise at 1:05 a.m. Walsh said Cruz-Irizarry refused to stop but couldn’t get through traffic. He was arrested for failure to stop for police near Dwight and Waverly Streets.
- At 1:05 a.m. 22-year-old, Jonathan Romero of Springfield was pulled over for an improper display of strobe lights and improper use of fog lights. He also did not have a driver’s license. He was arrested near the intersection of Birnie and Wason Avenues.
- Walsh said 25-year-old Genesis Torres of Springfield was driving with no headlights near the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue at 2:15 a.m. She also didn’t have a license and was arrested.
Saturday night into Sunday morning:
- At 10:50 p.m. there were 60-70 cars in the Sunoco parking lot on East Columbus Avenue. Officers stopped 25-year-old Lucas Cormier of Somers, Connecticut for riding an illegal motorcycle. Walsh said he did not have a license, did not stop for police, and was driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle. He was arrested.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut and Cottage Streets and arrested 19-year-old Gage Oyola of Springfield around 11:40 p.m. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, harsh and objectionable noise and tire outside the fender.
- At 11:45 p.m. there were nearly 100 cars in the Pride parking lot on West Street and officers observed 30-year-old Tony Rodriguez of Holyoke with an open container. He was arrested and charged with trespassing, possession of a class B drug, and two ordinance violations for loitering and open container.
- Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the I-291 on ramp off of Plainfield Street around 2:20 a.m. related to the anti-drag racing detail. Walsh said an officer parked his car to assist and was rear-ended by 35-year-old Gilmary Morales of Springfield. She was arrested and charged with OUI. The officer suffered a head injury and was later released from the hospital.