Anti-drag racing detail leads to eight arrests in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers arrested eight people over the weekend after an anti-drag racing operation.

Over the past several weeks, the police department has received numerous complaints from residents and businesses about illegal drag racing and loitering in gas station and restaurant parking lots while preparing to drag race.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, on both Friday and Saturday officers saw from 60-100 cars gathered in multiple locations in the south end and north end of the city.

An additional four complaints were issued on Monday morning for various motor vehicle offenses.

Friday night into Saturday morning:

According to Walsh, 26-year-old Hector Davila of Chicopee was pulled over leaving the Sunoco on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue at 12:15 a.m. for operating a motor vehicle with modified height and exhaust. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

of Chicopee was pulled over leaving the Sunoco on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue at 12:15 a.m. for operating a motor vehicle with modified height and exhaust. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. Officers attempted to pull over 22-year-old Eloy Cruz-Irizarry of Alabama on Dover Street for harsh and objectionable noise at 1:05 a.m. Walsh said Cruz-Irizarry refused to stop but couldn’t get through traffic. He was arrested for failure to stop for police near Dwight and Waverly Streets.

of Alabama on Dover Street for harsh and objectionable noise at 1:05 a.m. Walsh said Cruz-Irizarry refused to stop but couldn’t get through traffic. He was arrested for failure to stop for police near Dwight and Waverly Streets. At 1:05 a.m. 22-year-old, Jonathan Romero of Springfield was pulled over for an improper display of strobe lights and improper use of fog lights. He also did not have a driver’s license. He was arrested near the intersection of Birnie and Wason Avenues.

of Springfield was pulled over for an improper display of strobe lights and improper use of fog lights. He also did not have a driver’s license. He was arrested near the intersection of Birnie and Wason Avenues. Walsh said 25-year-old Genesis Torres of Springfield was driving with no headlights near the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue at 2:15 a.m. She also didn’t have a license and was arrested.

Saturday night into Sunday morning: