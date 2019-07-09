App tracks boy taken in carjacking

(WFLA/NBC News) – A 7-year-old boy taken when his family’s truck was stolen from a Florida convenience store has been reunited with his family, thanks in part to his mother’s quick thinking.

The boys parents went into a Wawa store in Largo, leaving him in the vehicle, as they were returning to South Carolina Monday after vacationing in Florida.

Moments later, Largo Police Department detectives say Adam Vachon, 23, jumped into the truck and sped off. The boy was still inside.

The boy’s father got into another family vehicle, also at the gas station, and followed. Police said he was unable to catch up to the suspect.

Minutes passed, and Vachon dropped off the boy at a hotel in Pinellas Park.

