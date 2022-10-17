HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A court-ordered search at two locations in Holyoke has resulted in investigators seizing a large quantity of heroin and cocaine, as well as two illegal guns.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers along with members of the State Police, DEA, and FBI executed a search warranted issued by the Holyoke District Court at 985 Hampden Street and 116 Waldo Street last Wednesday.

The search warrants were part of a lengthy investigation into a regional narcotics trafficking operation with roots to the Highlands neighborhood of Holyoke and neighboring communities. Inside the two homes, officers seized a large quantity of heroin and cocaine, two illegal firearms, and cash. One of the firearms was considered an AR-15 ghost gun.

As a result of the search, police have arrested 41-year-old Anel Serrano of Holyoke. He has been charged with the following:

Anel Serrano (Credit: Holyoke Police Department)

Trafficking in Class B

Possession of Ammunition w/out FID Card

Possession of a Firearm w/out FID Card

Possession of a Firearm in Felony

Assault Weapon, Unlicensed Sell/Possession

Drug, Possession Class A

Drug, Possession to Distribute A

Improper Storage of Firearm

Chicopee Police Officer Odiorne told 22News, their K-9 unit was called in to assist with the search.