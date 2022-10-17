SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing firearm charges after an AR-15 style rifle was located inside a vehicle after a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of James Street. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle with two people in it and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver however did not stop and drove slowly on several streets before stopping in the middle of an intersection on Quincy Street.

The driver was arrested and the passenger was detained while officers conducted an investigation. The officers found an AR-15 style rifle capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition and loaded with 13 rounds.

AR-15 Rifle (Springfield Police Department)

The driver, 24-year-old Zules Velez of Springfield, and the passenger 22-year-old Rafael Rivera-Luna of Allentown, Pennsylvania were arrested.

Zules Velez (Springfield Police Department) Rafael Rivera-Luna (Springfield Police Department)

Zules Velez is charged with the following:

Possession of an Unlicensed Assault Weapon

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Failure to Stop for Police

Rafael Rivera-Luna is charged with the following: