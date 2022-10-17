SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing firearm charges after an AR-15 style rifle was located inside a vehicle after a traffic stop on Sunday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of James Street. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle with two people in it and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver however did not stop and drove slowly on several streets before stopping in the middle of an intersection on Quincy Street.
The driver was arrested and the passenger was detained while officers conducted an investigation. The officers found an AR-15 style rifle capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition and loaded with 13 rounds.
The driver, 24-year-old Zules Velez of Springfield, and the passenger 22-year-old Rafael Rivera-Luna of Allentown, Pennsylvania were arrested.
Zules Velez is charged with the following:
- Possession of an Unlicensed Assault Weapon
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Failure to Stop for Police
Rafael Rivera-Luna is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Failure to Stop for Police