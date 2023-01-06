SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday following a several month investigation into the sale of fentanyl at his Parker Street home.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, members of the DA’s SAFE Unit have been investigating 43-year-old Michael Brown of Springfield in recent months for allegedly selling fentanyl from his home. On Wednesday, officers were granted a search warrant for Brown’s vehicle and home.

On Thursday, officers executed the search warrant and seized two AR-15 type rifles with ammunition, three magazines, approximately 1,048 grams of fentanyl, several hundred fentanyl pills, approximately 534 grams of cocaine, and approximately $14,000.

Credit: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Credit: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Brown was arrested and will be charged with the following:

Trafficking class A drug (Fentanyl) over 200 grams

Trafficking class B drug (Cocaine) over 200 grams

Possession of class C drug (Psilocybin Mushrooms) with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm without a license to carry (2 counts)

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a large capacity weapon/feeding device (4 counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (2 counts)

Possession of ammunition without an license to carry

Possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes

“I thank the detectives assigned of my office’s S.A.F.E Unit and the prosecutors assigned to my office’s Drug and Gun Unit for their hard work and excellent investigation in arresting this suspect and taking another drug trafficker into custody. A large amount of fentanyl and two AR-15 style rifles were taken off the streets, which are the tools of this lethal and destructive trade. The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation suggests that the suspect is a significant trafficker of this potent opioid, which kills thousands of people a year throughout the Commonwealth. We will not relent in our efforts of arresting, disrupting, and dismantling highly dangerous and lethal drug traffickers and their organizations, who drive fear, violence, and death in our community,” stated DA Anthony Gulluni.

Brown will be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday. The SAFE Unit received assistance from the Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce and the Massachusetts State Police’s Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team.