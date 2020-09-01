Are you a victim of the ‘COVID Hugger’ at Walmart?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved with an incident at the Walmart on Boston Road and is asking any victims to come forward.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on August 15 around 7:10 p.m., the man pictured took an item out of a victim’s hand and then gave him a hug and said “just giving you a COVID hug, you now have COVID.” The suspect then laughed and walked away.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Walsh said the victim had never seen the suspect before. The suspect had also done this to other customers as well. The photo that police released on August 21 shows the suspect wearing a mask but after reviewing the video they found a photo of him not wearing a mask.

Police also learned that the woman pictured was also recording the man giving these “Covid hugs.” Detectives are looking to identify both suspects and have received several tips regarding the mans identity and are vetting those.

Walsh said after detectives reviewed the video they also saw the man giving hugs to several other people inside the store and one additional victim has come forward.

The photo below is what Springfield police believe to be the vehicle the two suspects arrived and left in.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

The Detective Bureau is asking that any additional victims come forward by calling 413-787-6355. If you have any information on who the man and/or woman are you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave a private message on Facebook, or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637), SOLVE and then your tip.