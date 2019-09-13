Arizona fugitives captured

(KPNX) Blane and Susan Barksdale are no longer on the run.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said the husband and wife who escaped a prison transport on August 26 were captured Wednesday night in Arizona’s Tonto Basin area near Roosevelt Lake.

United States Marshal David Gonzales said hundreds of leads were chased by multiple Arizona law enforcement agencies for more than two weeks regarding the whereabouts of the Barksdales.

Gonzales said authorities believe the Barksdales were in Arizona the entire time they were on the run. They believe the couple was in the Snowflake area until earlier this week.

A tip that eventually led to the Barksdales arrest pointed authorities to Punkin Center in Tonto Basin. Gonzales said the caller told authorities that they might want to look in that area.

Gonzales said the Barksdales have an acquaintance there who has prior drug connections.

