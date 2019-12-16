Arlington man indicted for stealing government benefits

BOSTON (USDOJ.gov) – An Arlington man was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and charged with fraudulently receiving disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.

Patrick Quinn, 47, was charged with two counts of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements. He was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

According to the indictment, since January 2012, Quinn stole more than $420,000 in veterans benefits and Social Security benefits by falsely telling the Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration that he was unable to work due to a disability, when in reality, he owned and operated Quinn Insurance Group, Inc.

The charge of theft of public funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of making a false statement charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Jeffrey Stachowiak, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, Northeast Field Office; and Scott Antolik, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division, made the announcement today. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

