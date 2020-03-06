Breaking News
Armed and dangerous man being sought after shooting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at another man and then left the area on Thursday night in Ludlow.

According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, at 5 p.m.police received a report of an altercation at 1674 Center Street where 62-year-old Robert Stallone shot a 9mm pistol at another man. No one was injured but Stallone left the area in a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis with a Massachusetts license plate 961LD9.

The incident is being investigated and police are warning the public that Stallone is armed and dangerous and if they come in contact with him to call 911. Surrounding police departments and the Massachusetts State Police have been notified.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call 413-583-8305 or send an anonymous text to CRIMES then type the world SOLVE and the info.

