SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect in a bank robbery on St. James Avenue Saturday morning has been arrested by police.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 42-year-old Jose Beauchamp of Springfield was arrested Thursday inside his apartment on Portland Street in connection with the bank robbery. Police were called to the M&T Bank Saturday around 10:20 a.m. after a suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

An investigation by the Springfield Police Department led to Beauchamp as the suspect. An arrest warrant was applied and granted on Wednesday and executed Thursday morning. Beauchamp has been charged with armed and masked robbery.