BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an armed home invasion in Braintree where one man was assaulted after what police believe may be connected to online gaming.

Officers were called to a home around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an armed home invasion on Bickford Road. When officers arrived, they found two residents outside of the home, one with minor facial injuries.

The injured man told police he was assaulted by three men that entered their home. The man allegedly opened the door after hearing someone knocking and the suspects immediately entered and assaulted him. Both victims claimed one of the suspects had a firearm in their waistband.

The suspects have been identified as three Black men in their late teens or early twenties and knew the name of the victim. The suspects stayed in the home for a short time and then left in a small black sedan, possibly a BMW.

Credit: Braintree Police

Police are investigating the incident but believe the motive may be related to an online video game or online activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree Police at 781-794-8620.