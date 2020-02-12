Armed robbery at Dunkin’ in Simsbury CT

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – An armed robbery took place in Simsbury Connecticut as well as in Westfield Massachusetts within two days.

Westfield Police looking for suspect who robbed TD Bank on Main Street

According to the Simsbury Police Department, a man allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ on 142 Hopmeadow Street late Sunday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m. The man was described as white, in his twenties or thirties, about 6 feet tall and average weight.

The man who allegedly robbed the TD Bank on 60 Main Street Tuesday in Westfield shares similarities of the description of the man who allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ in Simsbury. On Tuesday, the Westfield Police Department said the man passed a note indicating he has a gun, but no actual gun was shown.

Simsbury Police Lt. Fred Sifodaskalakis told 22News he is unable to confirm both men in the pictures are the same or if the crime is related until the suspect is in custody.

Photos of the man accused of robbing a Dunkin’ in Simsbury CT:

Photo: Westfield Police Department

Photo: Westfield Police Department

Photo: Westfield Police Department

Photos of man accused of robbing a TD Bank in Westfield Mass.: