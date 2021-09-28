Armed robbery at Game Stop in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed Game Stop.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday officer were called to a report of an armed robbery at Game Stop located on Riverdale Street.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Detective Guindon at the West Springfield Police Department 413-262-3210 extension 245 or text a tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone).