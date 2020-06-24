Armed robbery at gas station in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Tuesday evening.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel J. Valadas told 22News, around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to the Shell Gas Station and Convenience Store on 223 Center Street where a suspect robbed the story with a knife and drove away.

Valadas said two store employees were in the gas station at the time and weren’t injured during the armed robbery. A “Be on the Look Out” was initiated to all neighboring police departments with descriptive information of an adult white man and the car that was driven.

Further information has not yet been released. The Ludlow Police Department will continue to investigate and ask if you have any information, call the department at 413-583-8305.

MAP: Shell Gas Station Area