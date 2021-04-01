Armed robbery at Mobil Mart in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night on North Street.

According to Pittsfield Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the Mobil Mart at 580 North Street for an armed robbery. The clerk told police the suspect came into the store with a knife and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash before leaving the store on foot.

Maddalena said the suspect was described as a masked, white man, approximately 30 years of age, between 5’8” and 5’10” tall, wearing a black coat with a hood. He was wearing black sneakers with white soles.

A police dog conducted a track of the area where the suspect was last seen running and surveillance video in the area is currently being reviewed.

The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau and Crime Scene are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ignacio Matos at 413-448-9705 or the drug tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411). You can remain anonymous.