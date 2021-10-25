Armed robbery at Walgreens in Springfield

by:

Posted:
Jose Gomez

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is being charged with armed robbery Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:10 a.m. officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at Walgreens located at 707 State Street in Springfield. Police say staff confronted a person suspected of shoplifting when they allegedly showed a knife before leaving the store.

City cameras were observed by crime analysts from the police R-TAC Unit that matched the description of the suspect on the 500 block of State Street. Officer found the 33-year-old Jose Gomez, who was positively identified and arrested. The stolen items were returned to the store.

