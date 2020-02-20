Armed robbery suspect arrested in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke man, who allegedly robbed the Citgo Gas Station in Chicopee while armed last week, was arrested Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Last Thursday at 11:20 a.m. a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Dominic Giordano, was armed with a mask and rifle when he threatened the clerk and demanded cash at the Citgo Gas Station on Montgomery Street. Giordano ran from the area after the incident.

Robbery in Chicopee causes shelter in place for area schools

Police put a shelter in place at schools as a precaution. Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not found. After about a half-hour the shelter in place was lifted.

After an investigation, Giordano was arrested Wednesday on Chicopee Street. He is being held on a $25,000 bail and will be arraigned Thursday morning. He is charged with armed and masked robbery with a firearm.