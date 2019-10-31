Armed robbery suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after an armed robbery at the Old San Juan Bakery on Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told 22News, police quickly located the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Billie Feliciano, who implied he had a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Walsh said around 6:30 a.m. officers located the car Feliciano left on Maple street and detained him on High Street.

He had a warrant for his arrest and was identified as the person allegedly responsible for the armed robbery. Feliciano allegedly made threats towards officers while he was being booked. He is charged with the following: