BOSTON (WWLP) – An Army veteran was indicted in connection with sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 30-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson was indicted on the use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure.

The indictment indicates on or about July 19, 2020, Smithson mailed a threatening letter from Ayer, Massachusetts to the Department of Veterans Affairs threatening to injure members of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots organization advocating for the end of gun violence.

“If you take my pension there is going to be retaliation,” and, “You take my pension and the second I get out of prison I will go to a Moms Demand Action meeting […] Try me.” (Smithson allegedly threatened, among other things)

Smithson faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General, Federal Bureau of Investigations Miami Field Office, and Federal Medical Center Devens Special Investigations Section assisted in the investigation.