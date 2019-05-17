Arraignment for Holyoke murder suspect held in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of killing a 20-year-old man in Holyoke earlier this week was arraigned from the hospital Friday.

Paul Paradzinski, 67, was arraigned Friday morning at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for the murder of Aribertic Rodriguez. He pleaded not guilty and was held without the right to bail.

Rodriguez was shot Tuesday afternoon near Clemente and Jackson Streets in South Holyoke. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Jim Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that it is suspected an interaction between Paradzinski and Rodriguez took place at Dock’s Used Cars in Holyoke before the shooting.

Paradzinski is due back in court on June 21.

