MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – New details have been released about the murder of two men from Medford who were found dismembered in storage bins.

Kiryl Schukin and Pavel Vekshin’s bodies were discovered in rubber storage bins in a Brighton storage unit. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Leonid Volkov killed the married couple after one of them refused to continue being the guarantor on Volkv’s lease leading to Volkov, his wife, and their two children being evicted.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said the victims’ credit cards showed numerous transactions for various items purchased throughout eastern Massachusetts during the timeframe they were believed to be dead. Purchased items as well as receipts were eventually found in the same storage unit with the bodies.

Prosecutors indicated that additional charges against Volkov could be coming.