SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arraignment was held Monday for a suspect that is charged in a March 20th murder on Belmont Avenue.

A judge declared that 37-year-old Rafael Calo of Springfield will be held without bail following the murder of 34-year-old Justin Breitung on March 20th.

Springfield Police were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Ave. at approximately 4:05 p.m. last Monday to investigate a report of a shooting. Police located an adult man with gunshot wounds, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries and died from his injuries. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Breitung.

On Thursday, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for a suspect, 32-year-old Christina Guzman of Springfield, as well as a search warrant for her home on Woodside Terrace. She was arrested after police located her around 8:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bloomfield and Oakland Streets.

Around 8:45 a.m. Friday, officers were preparing to execute the search warrant on her home when they observed 37-year-old Rafael Calo of Springfield leaving. Calo was arrested after police found a large-capacity firearm in his possession. Police searched the home and located a three-year-old that was left unattended.

Calo has been charged with the following: