Arraignment for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy held in Connecticut OUI case

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – While remaining in custody in New Hampshire in connection to a deadly crash that killed seven motorcyclists, an arraignment for West Springfield resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was held Wednesday in Connecticut in a separate case.

Zhukovskyy is charged in Connecticut with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was arrested back on May 11 in East Windsor.

A not guilty plea was filed on Zhukovskyy’s behalf at Enfield Superior Court Wednesday by Attorney John O’Brien, who is representing him in Connecticut.

A status conference will be held on August 1 to determine where the case will go from here. If Zhukovskyy is released on bail in New Hampshire by then, he will have to report to court in Connecticut.

The Connecticut OUI case ultimately brought about the resignation Tuesday of Erin Devaney, the head of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Devaney submitted her resignation after the RMV failed to act on information from the Connecticut Department of Transportation, which should have resulted in the termination of Zhukovskyy’s commercial driving license.

Last Friday, Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer, when he collided with 10 motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire. Seven motorcyclists were killed, and three others were injured. Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide in that case.

22News had a crew inside the Enfield courtroom for the proceedings Wednesday, but we were not allowed to bring our cameras in.