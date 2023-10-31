AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The last group of UMass Amherst student protesters will be in court on Tuesday for their arraignment after 500 UMass Amherst students walked out of their classes to protest the school’s ties with weapon manufacturers like Raytheon.

On Wednesday, October 25, 500 students at UMass Amherst staged a sit-in to protest the university’s ties amid increased aggression from the Israeli government towards the Palestinian people. Students delivered their demands to the university’s chancellor Javier Reyes.

They demanded that UMass cut all financial and physical ties and partnerships with weapon manufacturers like Raytheon and replace them with jobs that work towards a more sustainable and demilitarized future. They also demand that UMass condemns the Israeli massacre of Palestinians and condemn the blockade on Gaza.

The protesters refused to leave the building until their demands were met and received a meeting with Chancellor Reyes.

The administration at the school responded to the peaceful sit-in by calling the UMPD to arrest

the protestors who remained in the building after it closed. Most of those who were arrested have been arraigned, but the remaining arrestees have their arraignment on Tuesday.

All of the 57 arrestees pleaded not guilty to the charge of trespassing, and the students met with the chancellor on Thursday. The arrangement is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.