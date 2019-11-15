WATCH LIVE: Arraignment scheduled for father after 5-year-old son brought cocaine to school in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke father, who’s five-year-old son allegedly brought suspected cocaine to school on Thursday morning is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

29-year-old Benny Garcia was arrested Thursday after police visited his apartment on Essex Street in Holyoke and is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court around 9:00 a.m. 22News will be in court live streaming the arraignment, watch it live here:

He is charged with several drug possession violations and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to Holyoke Police Lieutenant James Albert, officers were called to the Lawrence School after Garcia’s son brought a packet containing white powder to the school and told his teacher “he puts it in his mouth.”

Albert said the white powder, suspected to be cocaine or heroin, had “Spiderman” stamped on the packet. The boy told his teacher it turns him into Spiderman when he eats it. The teacher notified the principal, who alerted authorities. The boy was treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Department of Children and Family Services have been notified about this incident.