Arraignment scheduled for man charged in crash that killed Chicopee teen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in connection with the deadly crash that killed 15-year-old Alex Ortiz last month.
Wilbraham police detectives arrested Carlos Adorno Saturday on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.
Ortiz was the passenger in the car that crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham on July 7th.
Adorno is currently being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow until his arraignment. 22News is in court for the arraignment and will update this story when new information becomes available.
- Chicopee teen killed in Wilbraham car crash
- Arrest made in deadly crash of late Chicopee teen, Alex Ortiz
- Loved ones, community members honor memory of late Chicopee teen
- Friends and loved ones honor memory of Chicopee teen killed in car accident
- Local gym raises money for family of late Chicopee teen, Alex Ortiz, at workout class