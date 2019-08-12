Arraignment scheduled for man charged in crash that killed Chicopee teen

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –  A man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in connection with the deadly crash that killed 15-year-old Alex Ortiz last month. 

Wilbraham police detectives arrested Carlos Adorno Saturday on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. 

Ortiz was the passenger in the car that crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham on July 7th.

Adorno is currently being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow until his arraignment. 22News is in court for the arraignment and will update this story when new information becomes available.  

