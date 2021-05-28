Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 16 people within 8 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests including two domestic assault-related arrests within 8 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 402 calls for service from May 18 through May 25. Officers arrested 16 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests including two domestic assault-related arrests. An individual was arrested for mental health warrants, two arrests for protective custody, and three juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

May 19 at 7:43 p.m. 1 ARREST, on Blue Bird Circle for: Assault & Battery on family/household member Resist arrest Threat to commit crime Resist arrest



May 20 at 3:37 p.m. Jerry Smith Jr. (19) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Indecent exposure



May 21 at 11:46 p.m. Michelle M. Bedard (36) of Chicopee was arrested on Center Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% Reckless operation of motor vehicle Marked lanes violation Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of Fail to stop/yield Speeding rate of speed exceeding posted limit Speeding rate of speed exceeding posted limit



May 23 at 2:37 a.m. Brian J. Almeida (43) of Ludlow, was arrested on Fairway Drive for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% Negligent operation of motor vehicle Drug possess class B, subsequent offense Drug possess class E



May 23 at 5:47 p.m. Ryan Gauthier (61) of Ludlow, was arrested on East Street for: License suspended for OUI, Oper MV with



May 24 at 7:57 a.m. Steven Knight (34) of Ludlow, was arrested on Chestnut Street for: Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Assault with dangerous weapon Assault & Battery with dangerous weapon



May 25 at 6:40 p.m. Gary V. Evangelista (67) of Ludlow, was arrested on Cherry Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%



May 25 at 6:48 p.m. 1 ARREST, on Blue Bird Circle for: Abuse prevention order, violate

