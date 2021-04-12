Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 22 people within 16 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 22 arrests including one domestic assault-related arrest within 16 days.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 760 calls for service from March 22 through April 6. Officers arrested 22 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests and one domestic assault-related arrest. An individual was arrested for Mental Health Warrants, and one arrest for Protective Custody.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.
- March 25, 2021 at 10:08PM
- Chakesa J. Leslie-Dailey (27) of Worcester was arrested on Center Street for;
- OUI-Liquor over .08%
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Child endangerment while OUI
- March 27, 2021 at 11:03AM, 1 Protective Custody on East Street of a 29-year-old male from Springfield.
- March 28, 2021 at 7:06PM
- Nicole Amy Dupuis (31) of Ludlow, was arrested on Russell Street for;
- Possession of drug (Class A)
- Possession of drug (Class B)
- March 28, 2021 at 7:06PM
- Gregory J. Prince (51) of Springfield was arrested on Russell Street for;
- OUI – Drugs
- Leave scene of a property damage accident
- Operate motor vehicle with License suspended, (subsequent offense)
- Operating after suspension or revocation of registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- March 29, 2021 at 1:23AM
- Abdulmalik Zaher (35) of Springfield, was arrested on Russell Street for;
- License suspended for OUI
- Operate motor vehicle with speeding
- March 31, 2021 at 1:32AM
- Tarique Alexander (34) of Fairbank, Alaska was arrested on West Street for;
- Warrant Arrest
- April 3, 2021 at 4:05PM
- Yves Sorokobi (50) of Manchester, Connecticut, was arrested on Center St. for;
- Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- April 4, 2021 at 12:05AM
- Paula Sue Connor (57) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for;
- OUI Liquor over .08%
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- April 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM, 1 ARREST, on Fuller Street for;
- Breaking & Entering building daytime for felony
- Abuse prevention order, violate
- April 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM
- Marcin Konrad Babula (37) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for;
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest