LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 24 arrests, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within 4 weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 983 calls for service from March 27 through April 16. Police arrested 24 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, three domestic assault-related arrests, and seven juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

March 27:

10:39 PM – Denise Rodriguez (29) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: WARRANT ARREST

April 5:

1:49 AM – Jordan S. Clemons (29) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: WARRANT ARREST ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF OPEN CONTAINER MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE OPEN CONTAINER MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH DRUG, DISTRIBUTE (CLASS D)

April 8:

2:23 AM – Juvenile Arrest (16) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: MOTOR VEHICLE, LARCENY OF RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY -$1200, SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE B&E VEHICLE/BOAT DAYTIME FOR FELONY CONSPIRACY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY



2:23 AM – Juvenile Arrest (15) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: MOTOR VEHICLE, LARCENY OF RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY -$1200, SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE B&E VEHICLE/BOAT DAYTIME FOR FELONY CONSPIRACY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY



2:23 AM – Juvenile Arrest (17) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: WARRANT ARREST WARRANT ARREST MOTOR VEHICLE, LARCENY OF RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY -$1200, SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE B&E VEHICLE/BOAT DAYTIME FOR FELONY CONSPIRACY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY B&E VEHICLE/BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY



April 9:

12:04 AM – Angela Rose Bracci (28) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: WARRANT ARREST

9:12 PM – Male Arrest (56) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER



April 10:

3:58 AM – Dante Alfredo Jiminian Jr. (47) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% MARKED LANES VIOLATION NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO

April 15:

9:51 PM – Male Arrest (28) of Ludlow was arrested on Howard Street for: ASSAULT AND BATTERY/DOMESTIC A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME



10:53 PM – Michael Weibel Jr. (35) of Ludlow was arrested on West Street for: OUI–DRUGS DRUG, POSSESS CLASS A

April 16: