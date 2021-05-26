Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 25 people within 23 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests including three domestic assault-related arrests within 23 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 1,016 calls for service from April 25 through May 17. Officers arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests including three domestic assault-related arrests. An individual was arrested for mental health warrants, two arrests for protective custody, and three juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

May 1 at 7:46 p.m. 1 ARREST, on Hubbard Street for: Assault on family member/household member



May 8 at 8 p.m. Nicholas A. Packard (26) of Ludlow was arrested on Prospect Street for: Warrant Arrest



May 12 at 1:40 a.m. Kelly A. Chase (55) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: OUI-Liquor Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle



May 12 at 3:13 p.m. Stephen M. Smola (27) of Springfield, was arrested on East Street for: Warrant Arrest Drug, Possess Class A (Heroin)-(Subsequent Offense)



May 12 at 8:24 p.m. 1 ARREST, on Center Street for: Courtesy Booking for Wilbraham PD



May 13 at 7:03 a.m. Rafael Hernandez (40) of Springfield, was arrested on Moody Street for: License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle with, (Subsequent Offense)



May 15 at 6:33 p.m. Ryan J. Gauthier (61) of Ludlow was arrested on Meadow Street for: OUI-Liquor (2nd Offense)



May 16 at 2:04 a.m. Jonathan I. Delgado (30) of Springfield was arrested on Fuller Street for: OUI-Drugs Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Marked Lanes Violation Drug, Possess (Class D)

