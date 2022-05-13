LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests, including five domestic assault-related arrests, within three weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 928 calls for service from April 17 through May 8. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, five domestic assault-related arrests, and three juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

April 18:

  • 5:57 a.m. – Xavier M. Dejesus (26) of Indian Orchard, was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation
  • 4:38 p.m. – Carlos L. Ortiz (49) of Queens, NY, was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Identity Fraud
  • 4:38 p.m. – Marquel Malik Jackson (20) of Bronx, NY, was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Identity Fraud
    • Stop For Police, Fail

April 22:

  • 2:26 p.m. – Natoya C. Hallums (34) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation (+$250)
    • A&B On Police Officer (Serious Bodily Injury)

April 23:

  • 6:59 p.m. – Male Arrest (27) of Ludlow, was arrested off of East Street for:
    • Assault & Battery (Domestic)
    • Strangulation Or Suffocation

April 23:

  • 9:46 p.m. – Male Juvenile Arrest (17) of Ludlow, was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • Assault & Battery (Domestic)

April 29:

  • 4:28 p.m. – Joy L. Forbes (47) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Disorderly Conduct
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
    • Lewdness, Open And Gross
    • A&B On Police Officer
    • Vandalize Property
    • Vandalize Property

May 4:

  • 7:52 p.m. Robert Paul Rogers (40) of Chicopee was arrested on Cady Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
    • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle