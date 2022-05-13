LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests, including five domestic assault-related arrests, within three weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 928 calls for service from April 17 through May 8. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, five domestic assault-related arrests, and three juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

April 18:

5:57 a.m. – Xavier M. Dejesus (26) of Indian Orchard, was arrested on Center Street for: Shoplifting By Asportation

April 22:

2:26 p.m. – Natoya C. Hallums (34) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for: Shoplifting By Asportation (+$250) A&B On Police Officer (Serious Bodily Injury)

April 23:

6:59 p.m. – Male Arrest (27) of Ludlow, was arrested off of East Street for: Assault & Battery (Domestic) Strangulation Or Suffocation



April 23:

9:46 p.m. – Male Juvenile Arrest (17) of Ludlow, was arrested off of Center Street for: Assault & Battery (Domestic)



April 29:

4:28 p.m. – Joy L. Forbes (47) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% Disorderly Conduct Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Lewdness, Open And Gross A&B On Police Officer Vandalize Property Vandalize Property

May 4: