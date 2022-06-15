LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within four weeks.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,469 calls for service from May 8th through June 6. Police arrested 44 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, three domestic assault-related arrests, three mental health warrants and ten juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
May 10:
- 2:36 p.m. – Female (29) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Credit Card, Larceny Of
- Credit Card, Fraud Over $1200
May 12:
- 1:44 p.m. – Male (56) of Bronx, NY was summonsed for:
- Larceny Over $1200 By False Pretense
- Identity Fraud
May 13:
- 6:38 a.m. – Male (37) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Motor Vehicle, Larceny Of
May 14:
- 12:15 a.m. – Sheldon Rudley Elliot (59) of Springfield was arrested on Chestnut Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
May 14:
- 3:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault & Battery
May 14:
- 6:19 p.m. – Male Juvenile (13) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
May 15:
- 2:53 p.m. – Fernando A. Barros (57) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resist Arrest
- Obstruction Of Justice
- 2:53 p.m. – Male (42) of Wilbraham was summonsed for:
- Leave Scene Of Property Damage Accident
- Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Receive Stolen Property (+ $1200), Subsequent Offense
- License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With
May 16:
- 8:49 p.m. – Ryan M. Gohra (28) of Belchertown was arrested on East Street for:
- Oui-Drugs
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Drug, Possess Class A (Heroin)
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
May 17:
- 11:42 a.m. – Chad S. Beckta (50) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
May 19:
- 8:03 a.m. – Male (32) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Utter False Check
- Larceny Over $1200 By Single Scheme
May 20:
- 9:14 p.m. – Regan W. Gauthier (59) of Ludlow was arrested on Motyka Street for:
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon
May 21:
- 3:59 p.m. – James M. Pratt (63) of Ludlow was arrested on State Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Leave Scene Of Property Damage Accident
- Resist Arrest
- Threat To Commit Crime
- Threat To Commit Crime
May 22:
- 2:09 a.m. – James Samuel Kalita (65) of Ludlow was arrested on Prospect Gardens for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Marked Lanes Violation
May 23:
- 8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Animal, Cruelty To
- Disturbing The Peace
- 8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Animal, Cruelty To
- Disturbing The Peace
- 8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (13) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Animal, Cruelty To
- Disturbing The Peace
May 24:
- 12:53 p.m. – Male (42) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
May 25:
- 9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Trespass
- B&E Building Nighttime For Felony
- 9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Trespass
- B&E Building Nighttime For Felony
- Dangerous Weapon, Carry
May 30:
- 7:30 p.m. – Female (34) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- A&B On Family Household Member
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon
May 30:
- 10:30 p.m. – Richard John Twagiramungu (32) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With
June 1:
- 9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- B&E Building Nighttime For Felony
- Larceny Under $1200
June 5:
- 1:10 a.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
- B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
- 1:10 a.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
- B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
June 5:
- 10:48 p.m. Bren David Marion (23) of South Hadley was arrested on West Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Leave Scene of Property Damage Accident
June 6:
- 11:09 a.m. – Male (25) of Connecticut was summonsed for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate