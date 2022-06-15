LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within four weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,469 calls for service from May 8th through June 6. Police arrested 44 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, three domestic assault-related arrests, three mental health warrants and ten juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

May 10:

  • 2:36 p.m. – Female (29) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Credit Card, Larceny Of
    • Credit Card, Fraud Over $1200

May 12:

  • 1:44 p.m. – Male (56) of Bronx, NY was summonsed for:
    • Larceny Over $1200 By False Pretense
    • Identity Fraud

May 13:

  • 6:38 a.m. – Male (37) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Motor Vehicle, Larceny Of

May 14:

  • 12:15 a.m. – Sheldon Rudley Elliot (59) of Springfield was arrested on Chestnut Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest

May 14:

  • 3:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault & Battery

May 14:

  • 6:19 p.m. – Male Juvenile (13) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property

May 15:

  • 2:53 p.m. – Fernando A. Barros (57) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Disorderly Conduct
    • Resist Arrest
    • Obstruction Of Justice
  • 2:53 p.m. – Male (42) of Wilbraham was summonsed for:
    • Leave Scene Of Property Damage Accident
    • Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle
    • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
    • Receive Stolen Property (+ $1200), Subsequent Offense
    • License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With

May 16:

  • 8:49 p.m. – Ryan M. Gohra (28) of Belchertown was arrested on East Street for:
    • Oui-Drugs
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Drug, Possess Class A (Heroin)
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

May 17:

  • 11:42 a.m. – Chad S. Beckta (50) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest

May 19:

  • 8:03 a.m. – Male (32) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Utter False Check
    • Larceny Over $1200 By Single Scheme

May 20:

  • 9:14 p.m. – Regan W. Gauthier (59) of Ludlow was arrested on Motyka Street for:
    • A&B With Dangerous Weapon

May 21:

  • 3:59 p.m. – James M. Pratt (63) of Ludlow was arrested on State Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Leave Scene Of Property Damage Accident
    • Resist Arrest
    • Threat To Commit Crime
    • Threat To Commit Crime

May 22:

  • 2:09 a.m. – James Samuel Kalita (65) of Ludlow was arrested on Prospect Gardens for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Marked Lanes Violation

May 23:

  • 8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Animal, Cruelty To
    • Disturbing The Peace
  • 8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Animal, Cruelty To
    • Disturbing The Peace
  • 8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (13) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Animal, Cruelty To
    • Disturbing The Peace

May 24:

  • 12:53 p.m. – Male (42) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate

May 25:

  • 9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Trespass
    • B&E Building Nighttime For Felony
  • 9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Trespass
    • B&E Building Nighttime For Felony
    • Dangerous Weapon, Carry

May 30:

  • 7:30 p.m. – Female (34) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B On Family Household Member
    • A&B With Dangerous Weapon

May 30:

  • 10:30 p.m. – Richard John Twagiramungu (32) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With

June 1:

  • 9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • B&E Building Nighttime For Felony
    • Larceny Under $1200

June 5:

  • 1:10 a.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
    • B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
  • 1:10 a.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony
    • B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony

June 5:

  • 10:48 p.m. Bren David Marion (23) of South Hadley was arrested on West Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Marked Lanes Violation
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
    • Leave Scene of Property Damage Accident

June 6:

  • 11:09 a.m. – Male (25) of Connecticut was summonsed for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate