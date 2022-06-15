LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within four weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,469 calls for service from May 8th through June 6. Police arrested 44 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, three domestic assault-related arrests, three mental health warrants and ten juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

May 10:

2:36 p.m. – Female (29) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Credit Card, Larceny Of Credit Card, Fraud Over $1200



May 12:

1:44 p.m. – Male (56) of Bronx, NY was summonsed for: Larceny Over $1200 By False Pretense Identity Fraud



May 13:

6:38 a.m. – Male (37) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Motor Vehicle, Larceny Of



May 14:

12:15 a.m. – Sheldon Rudley Elliot (59) of Springfield was arrested on Chestnut Street for: Warrant Arrest

May 14:

3:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault & Battery



May 14:

6:19 p.m. – Male Juvenile (13) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property



May 15:

2:53 p.m. – Fernando A. Barros (57) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: Disorderly Conduct Resist Arrest Obstruction Of Justice

2:53 p.m. – Male (42) of Wilbraham was summonsed for: Leave Scene Of Property Damage Accident Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle Uninsured Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle Receive Stolen Property (+ $1200), Subsequent Offense License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With



May 16:

8:49 p.m. – Ryan M. Gohra (28) of Belchertown was arrested on East Street for: Oui-Drugs Oui-Liquor Or .08% Drug, Possess Class A (Heroin) Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

May 17:

11:42 a.m. – Chad S. Beckta (50) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Warrant Arrest

May 19:

8:03 a.m. – Male (32) of Springfield was summonsed for: Utter False Check Larceny Over $1200 By Single Scheme



May 20:

9:14 p.m. – Regan W. Gauthier (59) of Ludlow was arrested on Motyka Street for: A&B With Dangerous Weapon

May 21:

3:59 p.m. – James M. Pratt (63) of Ludlow was arrested on State Street for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% Leave Scene Of Property Damage Accident Resist Arrest Threat To Commit Crime Threat To Commit Crime

May 22:

2:09 a.m. – James Samuel Kalita (65) of Ludlow was arrested on Prospect Gardens for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% Marked Lanes Violation

May 23:

8:52 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Animal, Cruelty To Disturbing The Peace



May 24:

12:53 p.m. – Male (42) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



May 25:

9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Trespass B&E Building Nighttime For Felony



May 30:

7:30 p.m. – Female (34) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B On Family Household Member A&B With Dangerous Weapon



May 30:

10:30 p.m. – Richard John Twagiramungu (32) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With

June 1:

9:34 p.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for: B&E Building Nighttime For Felony Larceny Under $1200



June 5:

1:10 a.m. – Male Juvenile (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for: B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony B&E Vehicle/Boat Nighttime For Felony



June 5:

10:48 p.m. Bren David Marion (23) of South Hadley was arrested on West Street for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% Marked Lanes Violation Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Leave Scene of Property Damage Accident

June 6: