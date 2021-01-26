Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 27 people during January

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 27 arrests including four domestic assault-related arrests within 23 days during the month of January.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers responded to 930 calls from January 1 through January 24. Officers arrested 27 individuals, including or summons/warrant arrests. Four domestic assault-related arrests and one juvenile arrest.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of the persons arrested for domestic violence, since those are not publicly announced before their court arraignment.