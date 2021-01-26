Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 27 people during January

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 27 arrests including four domestic assault-related arrests within 23 days during the month of January.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers responded to 930 calls from January 1 through January 24. Officers arrested 27 individuals, including or summons/warrant arrests. Four domestic assault-related arrests and one juvenile arrest.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of the persons arrested for domestic violence, since those are not publicly announced before their court arraignment.
- January 1, 2021, @ 4:27 pm 1 Arrest involving:
- Zucco, James B Jr, 35 of Wilbraham, arrested on East Street for Motor vehicle, Receive stolen and drug, Possess class e.
- January 3, 2021, @ 2:44 am Sweet Timothy J, 34 of Vergennes, Vt, was arrested on Center Street for oui, drugs 2nd offense, oui-liquor or .08%, 2nd offense, drug, possess class a, drug, possess to distribute class a, unlicensed operation of mv, resist arrest three times and failed at stop for police.
- January 4, 2021, @ 1:15 pm Davila, Nathan Ricardo, 24 of Chicopee, was arrested on West Street for a warrant arrest, threat to commit crime, assault w/dangerous weapon +60.
- January 7, 2021 @ 5:44 pm Porrata, Virginia, 33 of Greenfield, was arrested on Center street for shoplifting by asportation, 3rd off and drug possession class e.
- January 9, 2021 @ 6:14 pm Tavares, Marco F, 39 of Ludlow, was arrested on Lavoie Avenue for a warrant arrest, drug possess class b, burn motor vehicle and receive stolen property +$1200 c266 §60.
- January 10, 2021 @ 8:28 pm 1 arrest involving: A&B on family / household member
- January 12, 2020 @ 6:14 pm 1 arrest involving: Assault and battery / domestic
- January 17, 2021 @ 2:39 pm 1 arrest involving: A&B on family / household member
- January 19, 2021 @ 7:29 am 1 arrest involving: A&B on family/household member and strangulation or suffocation.
- January 23, 2021 @ 4:43 pm Burble, Charles Alan, 30 of Springfield, was arrested on Center Street for a warrant arrest.