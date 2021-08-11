Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 27 people, including nine domestic assault-related

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 27 arrests, including nine domestic assault-related arrests, within 24 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 1,140 calls for service from July 17 through August 9. Officers arrested 27 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, nine domestic assault-related arrests and one juvenile arrest or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

July 30 at 4:24 p.m., Maisy Mate Jensen (23) of Ludlow, was arrested on Center Street for: Warrant



August 6 at 8:41 p.m. Omar Hall (41) of Springfield was arrested on Carmelina’s Circle for: Warrant

