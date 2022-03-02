LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 27 arrests, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within 20 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 953 calls for service from February 8 through February 27. Police arrested 27 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, three domestic assault-related arrests, one arrest for mental health warrant, and two juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

February 8 at 9:05 p.m. – Male arrest (35) of Ludlow was arrested off of West Avenue for: A&B On Family/Household Member



February 11 at 11:32 a.m. – Male arrest (29) of South Hadley was arrested off of Chapin Street for: Abuse Prevention Order, ViolateFebruary 12th, 2022



February 11 at 1:37 a.m. – Onur Tanriverdi (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Bluebird Circle for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% (2nd Offense) Stop For Police, Fail Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Stop/Yield, Fail To Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Speeding



February 13 at 9:12 p.m. – Joe Andrade (51) of Ludlow was arrested on Winsor Street for: A&B With Dangerous Weapon A&B With Dangerous Weapon

February 15 at 4:52 a.m. – Female arrest (59) of Ludlow was arrested off of State Street for: Courtesy Booking For Ware Police Department



February 18 at 2:18 a.m. – Tito Joaquim Ladeira (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Hunter Road for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle Stop For Police, Fail Speeding

February 19 at 4:10 a.m. – Joshua King Justiniano (24) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% (2nd Offense) Marked Lanes Violation Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle Inspection/Sticker, No

February 19 at 10:30 p.m. – Male arrest (36) of Ludlow was arrested off of Moore Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member A&B



February 24 at 5:48 a.m. – Zachary Brian Daly (23) of Jacksonville, Fl was arrested on Chestnut Street for: Shoplifting Resist Arrest Resist Arrest

