LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 27 arrests, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within 20 days.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 953 calls for service from February 8 through February 27. Police arrested 27 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, three domestic assault-related arrests, one arrest for mental health warrant, and two juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
- February 8 at 9:05 p.m. – Male arrest (35) of Ludlow was arrested off of West Avenue for:
- A&B On Family/Household Member
- February 11 at 11:32 a.m. – Male arrest (29) of South Hadley was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, ViolateFebruary 12th, 2022
- February 11 at 1:37 a.m. – Onur Tanriverdi (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Bluebird Circle for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08% (2nd Offense)
- Stop For Police, Fail
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Stop/Yield, Fail To
- Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Speeding
- February 13 at 9:12 p.m. – Joe Andrade (51) of Ludlow was arrested on Winsor Street for:
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon
- February 15 at 4:52 a.m. – Female arrest (59) of Ludlow was arrested off of State Street for:
- Courtesy Booking For Ware Police Department
- February 18 at 2:18 a.m. – Tito Joaquim Ladeira (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Hunter Road for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle
- Stop For Police, Fail
- Speeding
- February 19 at 4:10 a.m. – Joshua King Justiniano (24) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08% (2nd Offense)
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Inspection/Sticker, No
- February 19 at 10:30 p.m. – Male arrest (36) of Ludlow was arrested off of Moore Street for:
- A&B On Family/Household Member
- A&B
- February 24 at 5:48 a.m. – Zachary Brian Daly (23) of Jacksonville, Fl was arrested on Chestnut Street for:
- Shoplifting
- Resist Arrest
- February 26 at 10:30 p.m. – Susan Marie Dasilva (40) of South Hadley was arrested on Center Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%, 2nd Offense
- Leave Scene Of Property Damage
- Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Stop For Police, Fail
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
