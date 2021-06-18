Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 28 people within 20 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 28 arrests including five domestic assault-related arrests within 20 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 1,027 calls for service from May 25 through June 13. Officers arrested 28 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests including five domestic assault-related arrests and four juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

May 25 at 6:40 p.m. Gary V. Evangelista (67) of Ludlow was arrested on Cherry Street for: OUI Liquor OR .08%

May 25 at 6:48 p.m. 1 arrested on Blue Bird Circle for: Violate abuse prevention order



May 25 at 9:00 p.m. Lisa Marie Ryan (50) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Warrant arrest

May 31 at 1:48 a.m. Brian W. Ford (28) of Marshfield was arrested on Church Street for: OUI Liquor OR .08%, 2nd offense Marked lanes violation Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

June 6 at 5:00 p.m. Jessica Hope Hills (35) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Warrant arrest

June 6 at 11:31 p.m. Jovanne Andrew Guzman (31) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Shoplifting by asportation Obstruction of justice Warrant arrest Resist arrest Resist arrest Possession Class A drug (heroin)

June 7 at 9:15 p.m. Carol Ann Rogalski (28) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Warrant arrest Resist arrest

June 8 at 1:00 a.m. 1 juvenile of Springfield was arrested on Hubbard Street for: Malicious damage to motor vehicle Breaking & Entering vehicle/boat nighttime felony



June 8 at 2:24 a.m. Yariel Berrios-Ortiz (18) of Springfield was arrested on Chapin Street for: Receive stolen motor vehicle, subsequent offense Breaking & Entering vehicle/boat nighttime felony Resist arrest Warrant arrest

June 8 at 2:24 a.m. 1 juvenile of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Breaking & Entering vehicle/boat nighttime felony Receive stolen motor vehicle Resist arrest



June 11 at 12:39 p.m. 1 arrest of Ludlow on Simonds Street for: Assault & Battery on family/household member Aggravated Assault & Battery



June 13 at 1:37 a.m. 1 arrest of Ludlow on Howard Street for: Assault & Battery on family/household member Strangulation of suffocation Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate Animal cruelty

