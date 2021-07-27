Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 30 people within 16 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 30 arrests, including one domestic assault-related arrest, within 16 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 822 calls for service from July 2 through July 17. Officers arrested 30 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, one domestic assault-related arrest and one arrest for protective custody.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

July 3 at 1:36 a.m. Jeremy D. Ribeiro (24) of Ludlow, was arrested on State Street for: Vandalize property



July 3 at 4:00 p.m. Nicholas A. Guyer (33) of Ludlow was arrested on Oak Street for: Warrant



July 5 at 12:10 a.m. Josue Centeno (39) of Springfield was arrested on State Street for: OUI-liquor or .08% Alcohol in mv, possess open container of Uninsured motor vehicle Operating after suspension or revoked registration



July 6 at 4:30 a.m. Crystal Ramona Vega (34) of Springfield was arrested on Warsaw Avenue for: OUI-liquor or .08% License suspended, op mv with, subsq. off Negligent operation of motor vehicle Reckless endangerment of children Reckless endangerment of children Reckless endangerment of children



July 9 at 8:50 a.m. Lisa Marie Kowalski (49) of Ludlow was arrested on Prospect Street for: Warrant of apprehension



July 13 at 7:30 a.m. Carol Ann Rogalski (28) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Warrant



July 16 at 4:59 p.m. Herbert J. Smith (46) of Worcester was arrested on Center Street for: Receive stolen property +$1200 Drug, possess class a A&B on police officer Vandalize property Vandalize property Threat to commit crime Drug, possess class b License suspended, op mv with, subsq.off

