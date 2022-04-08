LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 30 arrests, including seven domestic assault-related arrests, within 4 weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,283 calls for service from February 27 through March 27. Police arrested 30 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, seven domestic assault-related arrests, two arrests for mental health warrant, and six juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

February 28:

Timothy Miodowski (46) of Ludlow was arrested on Chestnut Street for the following: Disorderly Conduct Threat to Commit Crime (A&B Dangerous Weapon)

March 5:

Victor T. Jones (29) of Springfield was arrested in East Street for the following: OUI Drugs Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle Leave scene of property damage Marked lanes violation Drug, possess (Class E, Xanax)

March 7:

Female (40) of Springfield was arrested off East Street for the following: Assault & Battery (domestic)



March 12:

Sergio Jose Freitas Jr (51) of Ludlow was arrested in East Street for the following: OUI – Liquor over .08% Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Speeding Stop for police, fail Firearm, intoxicated license carry

March 16:

Male (43) of Ludlow was arrested off Kendall Street for the following: Abuse prevention order, violate Abuse prevention order, violate



March 21:

Male (42) of Springfield was arrested off Chapin Street for the following: Abuse prevention order, violate Threat to commit crime



March 23:

Matthew J. Simonoko (61) of Wilbraham was arrested on Center Street for the following: OUI – Liquor over .08% Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of Lights violation, motor vehicle

March 26: