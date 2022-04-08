LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 30 arrests, including seven domestic assault-related arrests, within 4 weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,283 calls for service from February 27 through March 27. Police arrested 30 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, seven domestic assault-related arrests, two arrests for mental health warrant, and six juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

February 28:

  • Timothy Miodowski (46) of Ludlow was arrested on Chestnut Street for the following:
    • Disorderly Conduct
    • Threat to Commit Crime (A&B Dangerous Weapon)

March 5:

  • Victor T. Jones (29) of Springfield was arrested in East Street for the following:
    • OUI Drugs
    • Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle
    • Leave scene of property damage
    • Marked lanes violation
    • Drug, possess (Class E, Xanax)

March 7:

  • Female (40) of Springfield was arrested off East Street for the following:
    • Assault & Battery (domestic)

March 12:

  • Sergio Jose Freitas Jr (51) of Ludlow was arrested in East Street for the following:
    • OUI – Liquor over .08%
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Speeding
    • Stop for police, fail
    • Firearm, intoxicated license carry

March 16:

  • Male (43) of Ludlow was arrested off Kendall Street for the following:
    • Abuse prevention order, violate
    • Abuse prevention order, violate

March 21:

  • Male (42) of Springfield was arrested off Chapin Street for the following:
    • Abuse prevention order, violate
    • Threat to commit crime

March 23:

  • Matthew J. Simonoko (61) of Wilbraham was arrested on Center Street for the following:
    • OUI – Liquor over .08%
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of
    • Lights violation, motor vehicle

March 26:

  • Melquisedec J. Adames (35) of Springfield was arrested in Center Street for the following:
    • Warrant arrest