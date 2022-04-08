LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 30 arrests, including seven domestic assault-related arrests, within 4 weeks.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,283 calls for service from February 27 through March 27. Police arrested 30 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, seven domestic assault-related arrests, two arrests for mental health warrant, and six juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
February 28:
- Timothy Miodowski (46) of Ludlow was arrested on Chestnut Street for the following:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Threat to Commit Crime (A&B Dangerous Weapon)
March 5:
- Victor T. Jones (29) of Springfield was arrested in East Street for the following:
- OUI Drugs
- Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle
- Leave scene of property damage
- Marked lanes violation
- Drug, possess (Class E, Xanax)
March 7:
- Female (40) of Springfield was arrested off East Street for the following:
- Assault & Battery (domestic)
March 12:
- Sergio Jose Freitas Jr (51) of Ludlow was arrested in East Street for the following:
- OUI – Liquor over .08%
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding
- Stop for police, fail
- Firearm, intoxicated license carry
March 16:
- Male (43) of Ludlow was arrested off Kendall Street for the following:
- Abuse prevention order, violate
- Abuse prevention order, violate
March 21:
- Male (42) of Springfield was arrested off Chapin Street for the following:
- Abuse prevention order, violate
- Threat to commit crime
March 23:
- Matthew J. Simonoko (61) of Wilbraham was arrested on Center Street for the following:
- OUI – Liquor over .08%
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of
- Lights violation, motor vehicle
March 26:
- Melquisedec J. Adames (35) of Springfield was arrested in Center Street for the following:
- Warrant arrest