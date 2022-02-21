LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 41 arrests, including five domestic assault-related arrests, within 29 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,289 calls for service from January 10 through February 7. Police arrested 41 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, five domestic assault-related arrests, and one arrest for mental health warrant.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

January 12: 11:54 a.m. – Johnathan Rivera (31) of Springfield was arrested on State Street for: Vandalize property

January 14: 1:18 p.m. – Norman Lafond III (44) of Springfield, was arrested on Sewall Street for: Disorderly conduct Resist arrest A&B on police officer A&B on police officer A&B on police officer A&B on police officer Vandalize property Lewdness, open and gross

January 17: 1:46 p.m. – Anthony Barfield (37) of Springfield, was arrested on East Street for: Warrant arrest

January 23: 3:33 p.m. – male arrest (73) of Palmer, was arrested off of East Street for: A&B on family/household member



February 4: 6:45 p.m. – Michael Sears (61) of Ludlow, was arrested on Chapin Street for: OUI-liquor or .08% Negligent operation of motor vehicle Marked lanes violation

February 4: 8:15 p.m. – Gary Rugani (70) of Ludlow, was arrested on Miller Street for: OUI-liquor or .08% Leave scene of property damage Negligent operation of motor vehicle

