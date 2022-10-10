LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,954 calls for service from August 27th through October 5th. The police arrested 44 people, including summons/warrant arrests, 11 domestic assault-related arrests, two mental health warrants, and four juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

August 27:

1:05 p.m. – Male (64) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault & Battery



8:29 p.m. – Female (19) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: Assault & Battery/Domestic



September 1:

12:44 p.m. – Roux, William T. (24) of Ludlow was arrested on Kirkland Avenue for: Warrant Arrest

September 3:

12:35 a.m. – Lazarz, Tyler M. (29) of Amherst was arrested on East Street for: Indecent A&B On Person 14 Or Over

September 10:

5:21 p.m. – Carter, David H. (33) of West Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Disorderly Conduct Disturbing The Peace Assault & Battery Resist Arrest Obstruction Of Justice

September 13:

5:07 p.m. – Female (27) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member



September 14:

5:08 p.m. – Matthews, Xavier M. (20) of Worcester was arrested on Center Street for: Warrant Arrest Unlicensed Operation Of Motor Vehicle Stop/Yield, Fail To

September 16:

10:31 a.m. – Female (55) of Easthampton was summonsed for: Harassment Prevention Orders, Violate



7:15 p.m. – Arce, Edward. (47) Homeless was arrested on Center Street for: Drug, Possess (Class A- Heroin)

September 19:

5:28 p.m. – Male (38) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Steet for: A&B On Family/Household Member



September 21:

1:22 p.m. – Male (37) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Abusive Prevention Order, Violate



11:10 p.m. – Female (39) of Springfield was summonsed for: License Suspended, Operating Motor Vehicle With Unregistered Motor Vehicle Lights Violation Speeding



September 23:

8:46 p.m. – Juvenile Female (13) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Harassment Prevention Order, Violate



September 24:

12:11 p.m. – Male (37) of Ludlow was summonsed for: License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With Leave Scene of Property Damage Failure To Stop For Police



September 25:

6:17 a.m. – Female (37) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault With a Dangerous Weapon A&B On Family/Household Member Vandalize Property



6:17 a.m. – Male (55) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B On Family/Household member Threat To Commit Crime



10:49 a.m. – Male (50) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member



4:59 p.m. – Male (48) of Feeding Hills was summonsed for: Failure To Stop For Police Marked Laned Violation Reckless Operation Of Motor Vehicle Speeding



September 27:

5:17 p.m. – Female (36) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B On Family/Household Member



7:24 p.m. – Williamson, Charles L. (61) of Homeless was arrested on East Street for: Lewness, Open, And Gross (Subsequent Offense) Disorderly Conduct On Public Conveyance

September 30:

2:33 a.m. – Male (35) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Strangulation Or Suffocation Assault & Battery



3:04 a.m. – Male (42) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member Obstruction Of Justice



3:04 a.m. – Female (38) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B On Family/Household Member Obstruction Of Justice



October 1:

7:07 p.m. – Female (20) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: Assault And Battery (Domestic) Strangulation Or Suffocation Assault With a Dangerous Weapon Threat To Commit Crime



9:01 p.m. – Male (49) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Threat To Commit Crime (Murder)



11:22 p.m. – Female (18) of Belchertown was summonsed for: Trespass



11:22 p.m. – Male (18) of Belchertown was summonsed for: Trespass Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle



11:22 p.m. – Male (19) of Belchertown was summonsed for: Trespass



11:22 p.m. – Juvenile Female (17) of Saugus was summonsed for: Trespass



11:22 p.m. – Male (18) of Winchester was summonsed for: Trespass Liquor, Person Under 21 Procure



October 2:

7:48 p.m. – Caverly, Bradley V. (25) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for: Disorderly Conduct Assault With a Dangerous Weapon Assault With a Dangerous Weapon Assault With a Dangerous Weapon Assault With a Dangerous Weapon Threat To Commit Crime (Murder) Threat To Commit Crime (Murder) Threat To Commit Crime (Murder) Threat To Commit Crime (Murder) Resist Arrest Resist Arrest Resist Arrest Resist Arrest Resist Arrest

October 3:

7:38 a.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery

