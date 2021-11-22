Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 45 people within 4 weeks

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 45 arrests, including nine domestic assault related arrests, within 31 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,727 calls for service from October 21 through November 21. Police arrested 45 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, nine domestic assault-related arrest, one arrest for mental health warrant and one for protective custody.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

October 21 at 10:56 p.m. – SANCHEZ, EMMANUEL L., 27 of Chicopee, was arrested on East Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

Leave scene of a property damage accident

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Drug, possess to distribute (Class D) marijuana

Drug, possess (Class D) marijuana

Drug, possess to distribute (class C) lsd

Drug, possess (Class C) lsd

Drug, possess to distribute (Class B) oxycodone

Drug, posses (Class B) oxycodone

Firearm, carry without license

October 23 at 11:35 a.m. – MELVIN, CURTIS DAQUAN, 31 of Springfield, was arrested on Center St. for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

October 24 at 4:26 p.m. – VELIZ, LUIS EMILIO, 36 of Norton, was arrested on Chapin Street for:

License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with

October 26 at 3:26 a.m. – BERKEBILE, CHELSEA ANN, 26 of Belchertown, was arrested on Center Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

October 26 at 10:02 a.m. – EVANS, TRONANDEZ A., 54 of Springfield, was arrested on Center Street for:

Warrant Arrest

Warrant Arrest

Shoplifting by asportation (2nd Offense)

October 30 at 12:19 a.m. – FOGARTY, AIDEN SEAN, 23 of Palmer, was arrested on Park Place for:

Drug, possess (Class A) heroin

License suspended, operate motor vehicle with

Uninsured motor vehicle

Operating after suspension or revoked registration

October 31 at 2:13 a.m. – MALE ARREST, 38 of Ludlow, was arrested off of Center Street for:

A&B on family/household member

Warrant Arrest

November 1 10:03 p.m. – THIBODEAU, CHRISTOPHER, 38 of Somers, Connecticut was arrested on Cross Street for:

Warrant Arrest (4 Counts)

November 2 at 4:00 p.m. – MALE ARREST, 40 of Ludlow, was arrested off of Center Street for:

Assault & Battery/Domestic

November 4 at 2:29 a.m. – MALE ARREST, 34 of Ludlow, was arrested off of Chapin Street for:

A&B on family/household member

November 4 at 11:34 p.m. – BOURQUE, MEGAN ELISABETH, 19 of Chicopee, was arrested on Pleasantview Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

Leave scene of property damage accident

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation

November 4 at 11:34 p.m. – GONZALES, LILLIAN MAE MCCLOUD, 19 of Chicopee, was arrested on Pleasantview Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

November 5 at 2:30 p.m. – KENYON, ALBERT E, 37 of Chicopee, was arrested on Fairview Street for:

Warrant Arrest (3 Counts)

November 6 at 11:06 p.m. – BROSNAN, MICHAEL M, 74 of Springfield, was arrested on Harding Avenue for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

Leave scene of property damage accident

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of

Marked lanes violation

November 7 at 7:01 p.m. – QUINONES, JORGE, 52 of Ludlow, was arrested on Center Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08% – (3RD OFFENSE)

License suspended for OUI, Operate motor vehicle with

Marked lane violation

Speeding

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

November 12 at 10:18 a.m. – CORBIN, THERESA MARIE, 44 of Ludlow, was arrested on Center Street for:

License suspended for OUI, Operate motor vehicle with

Marked lane violation

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Impeded operation of a motor vehicle

November 13 at 2:08 a.m. – CRESPO, AMANDA JACQUELINE, 34 of Ludlow, was arrested on Cady Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08% – (2ND OFFENSE)

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

Marked lane violation

November 14 at 7:50 p.m. – MALE ARREST, 54 of Ludlow, was arrested on Hubbard Street for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

B&E building nightime for felony

A&B on family/household member

Indecent A&B on person 14 or over

November 16 at 5:28 p.m. – MALE ARREST, 32 of Ludlow, was arrested for:

A&B on family/household member

November 16 at 5:49 p.m. – WADAS, STANISLAW J, 50 of Ludlow was arrested on West Avenue for:

OUI – Liquor or .08%

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

November 18 at 12:57 p.m. – POPE, ALEXUS L, 25 of Springfield, was arrested on West Street for:

Warrant

November 19 at 2:27 a.m. – FEMALE ARREST, 37 of Ludlow, was arrested on Fuller Street for:

A&B on family/household member

November 18 at 6:23 p.m. – BONFILIO, KEVIN M, 54 of Ludlow, was arrested on East Street for:

Warrant (3 Counts)

November 20 at 1:17 p.m. – FEMALE ARREST, 40 of Ludlow, was arrested on East Street for:

A&B on family/household member

Assault with dangerous weapon

November 20 at 10:54 p.m. – FOGARTY, AIDEN SEAN, 23 of Palmer, was arrested on Park Place for:

Trespassing

November 20 at 3:18 a.m. – SNOW, TODD, 32 of Palmer, was arrested on Chapin Street for: