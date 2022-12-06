LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 45 arrests, including ten domestic assault-related arrests, within five weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,185 calls for service from October 6th through November 22nd. Police arrested 44 people, including summons/warrant arrests, ten domestic assault-related arrests, and two juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

October 6:

6:25 p.m. – Female (31) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Shoplifting By Asportation



7:14 p.m. – Theresa Corbin (45) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: Shoplifting By Asportation Trespass



October 7:

8:30 a.m. – Male (34) of Belchertown was summonsed for: Larceny Under $1200



1:58 p.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Use Motor Vehicle Without Authority Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle



October 10:

9:41 a.m. – Male (26) of Ware was summonsed for: Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



1:25 p.m. – Male (49) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



October 11:

4:36 p.m. – Tyler E. Dancer (30) of Chicopee was arrested on Miller Street for: Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Obstruction Of Justice Resist Arrest Resist Arrest Resist Arrest Resist Arrest



October 12:

3:27 p.m. – Female (55) of Easthampton was summonsed for: Harrassment Prevention Order, Violate



5:22 p.m. – Female (31) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Shoplifting By Asportation Shoplifting By Asportation



October 14:

6:16 p.m. – Lynn Betters (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for: Oui Liquor Or .08% Marked Lanes Violation Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle



7:15 p.m. – Daniel Bastos (30) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for: Oui Liquor Or .08% Marked Lanes Violation



October 18:

5:30 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property A&B On Police Officer Threat To Commit Crime Threat To Commit Crime



October 19:

8:12 p.m. – Female (52) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: Assault And Battery (Domestic) Strangulation Or Suffocation A&B On +60 / Disabled With Injury



October 23:

1:33 a.m. – Male (47) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: Assault And Battery (Domestic) Strangulation Or Suffocation



October 27:

6:37 a.m. – Orlando Santiago Jr. (31) of Springfield was arrested on Munsing Street for: Cocaine, Trafficking In (200 Grams Or More) Heroin/Morphine/Opium, Trafficking (200 Grams Or More) Firearm Without Fid Card (Subsequent Offense) Firearm Without Fid Card (Subsequent Offense) Possession Of Ammunition Without Id Card Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device Firearm, Store Improper Near Minor Firearm, Store Improper Near Minor



October 28:

4:19 p.m. – Male (37) of Springfield was summonsed for: Larceny Under $1200



October 31:

4:39 p.m. – Kietay G. Riddick (34) of Palmer was arrested on Chapin Street for: Warrant Arrest Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration Uninsured Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle



10:39 p.m. – Male (26) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration Uninsured Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Marked Lanes Violation



November 3:

1:50 a.m. – Male (38) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for: License Revoked As Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With Speeding



November 5

1:04 a.m. – Nicholas Boucher (24) of Indian Orchard was arrested on Fuller Street for: Assault With Dangerous Weapon



November 6:

3:07 p.m. – Jace Dean Chrzanowski (46) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for: Attempt To Commit Crime Trespass Resist Arrest Obstruction Of Justice



4:07 p.m. – Female (48) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery Vandalize Property



4:07 p.m. – Male (52) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery



November 7:

6:08 p.m. – Male (65) of Ludlow was arrested off of Kendall Street for: Assault And Battery (Domestic)



November 10:

8:57 p.m. – Male (38) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery(Domestic)



November 11:

1:28 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery (Domestic) Attempt To Commit Crime Threat To Commit Crime



November 12:

3:02 p.m. – Female (42) of Springfield was summonsed for: Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



5:36 p.m. – Male (36) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: Vandalize Property Animal, Cruelty To Reckless Endangerment Of Children Reckless Endangerment Of Children Disorderly Conduct Assault With Dangerous Weapon Assault (Domestic)



November 15:

4:21 pm. – Male (47) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery (Household Member) Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



November 18:

8:16 p.m. – Gretchen Mary StranchCote (53) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for: OuiLiquor Or .08% (2nd Offense) Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle Alcohol In Motor Vehicle, Possess Open Container Of



November 19:

6:00 a.m. – Joevany Michael Santiago (31) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Vandalize Property



November 20:

2:00 a.m. – Tomas Nieves Jr. (43) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for: License Revoked As Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle License Not In Possession Unregistered Motor Vehicle Uninsured Motor Vehicle Receive Stolen Property $1200



2:25 p.m. – Tyrese S. Contreras (21) of Palmer was arrested on Tower Road for: Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Reckless Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Attaching Plate To A Motor Vehicle Uninsured Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle Speeding



November 21: