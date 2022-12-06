LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 45 arrests, including ten domestic assault-related arrests, within five weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,185 calls for service from October 6th through November 22nd. Police arrested 44 people, including summons/warrant arrests, ten domestic assault-related arrests, and two juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

October 6:

  • 6:25 p.m. – Female (31) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation
  • 7:14 p.m. – Theresa Corbin (45) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation
    • Trespass

October 7:

  • 8:30 a.m. – Male (34) of Belchertown was summonsed for:
    • Larceny Under $1200
  • 1:58 p.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Use Motor Vehicle Without Authority
    • Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle

October 10:

  • 9:41 a.m. – Male (26) of Ware was summonsed for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
  • 1:25 p.m. – Male (49) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate

October 11:

  • 4:36 p.m. – Tyler E. Dancer (30) of Chicopee was arrested on Miller Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Obstruction Of Justice
    • Resist Arrest
    • Resist Arrest
    • Resist Arrest
    • Resist Arrest

October 12:

  • 3:27 p.m. – Female (55) of Easthampton was summonsed for:
    • Harrassment Prevention Order, Violate
  • 5:22 p.m. – Female (31) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation
    • Shoplifting By Asportation

October 14:

  • 6:16 p.m. – Lynn Betters (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for:
    • Oui Liquor Or .08%
    • Marked Lanes Violation
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
  • 7:15 p.m. – Daniel Bastos (30) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for:
    • Oui Liquor Or .08%
    • Marked Lanes Violation

October 18:

  • 5:30 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • A&B On Police Officer
    • Threat To Commit Crime
    • Threat To Commit Crime

October 19:

  • 8:12 p.m. – Female (52) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
    • Assault And Battery (Domestic)
    • Strangulation Or Suffocation
    • A&B On +60 / Disabled With Injury

October 23:

  • 1:33 a.m. – Male (47) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Assault And Battery (Domestic)
    • Strangulation Or Suffocation

October 27:

  • 6:37 a.m. – Orlando Santiago Jr. (31) of Springfield was arrested on Munsing Street for:
    • Cocaine, Trafficking In (200 Grams Or More)
    • Heroin/Morphine/Opium, Trafficking (200 Grams Or More)
    • Firearm Without Fid Card (Subsequent Offense)
    • Firearm Without Fid Card (Subsequent Offense)
    • Possession Of Ammunition Without Id Card
    • Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
    • Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
    • Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
    • Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
    • Firearm, Store Improper Near Minor
    • Firearm, Store Improper Near Minor

October 28:

  • 4:19 p.m. – Male (37) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Larceny Under $1200

October 31:

  • 4:39 p.m. – Kietay G. Riddick (34) of Palmer was arrested on Chapin Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
    • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • 10:39 p.m. – Male (26) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
    • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
    • Marked Lanes Violation

November 3:

  • 1:50 a.m. – Male (38) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for:
    • License Revoked As Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With
    • Speeding

November 5

  • 1:04 a.m. – Nicholas Boucher (24) of Indian Orchard was arrested on Fuller Street for:
    • Assault With Dangerous Weapon

November 6:

  • 3:07 p.m. – Jace Dean Chrzanowski (46) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for:
    • Attempt To Commit Crime
    • Trespass
    • Resist Arrest
    • Obstruction Of Justice
  • 4:07 p.m. – Female (48) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery
    • Vandalize Property
  • 4:07 p.m. – Male (52) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery

November 7:

  • 6:08 p.m. – Male (65) of Ludlow was arrested off of Kendall Street for:
    • Assault And Battery (Domestic)

November 10:

  • 8:57 p.m. – Male (38) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery(Domestic)

November 11:

  • 1:28 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery (Domestic)
    • Attempt To Commit Crime Threat To Commit Crime

November 12:

  • 3:02 p.m. – Female (42) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
  • 5:36 p.m. – Male (36) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • Animal, Cruelty To
    • Reckless Endangerment Of Children
    • Reckless Endangerment Of Children
    • Disorderly Conduct
    • Assault With Dangerous Weapon
    • Assault (Domestic)

November 15:

  • 4:21 pm. – Male (47) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery (Household Member)
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate

November 18:

  • 8:16 p.m. – Gretchen Mary StranchCote (53) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for:
    • OuiLiquor Or .08% (2nd Offense)
    • Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle
    • Alcohol In Motor Vehicle, Possess Open Container Of

November 19:

  • 6:00 a.m. – Joevany Michael Santiago (31) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for:
    • Vandalize Property

November 20:

  • 2:00 a.m. – Tomas Nieves Jr. (43) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • License Revoked As Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With
    • Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle License Not In Possession
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
    • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Receive Stolen Property $1200
  • 2:25 p.m. – Tyrese S. Contreras (21) of Palmer was arrested on Tower Road for:
    • Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
    • Reckless Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Attaching Plate To A Motor Vehicle Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
    • Speeding

November 21:

  • 10:57 a.m. – Robert Avrett (41) Ludlow was arrested on Ridgeview Circle for:
  • Courtesy Booking For Fbi