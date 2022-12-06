LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 45 arrests, including ten domestic assault-related arrests, within five weeks.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,185 calls for service from October 6th through November 22nd. Police arrested 44 people, including summons/warrant arrests, ten domestic assault-related arrests, and two juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
October 6:
- 6:25 p.m. – Female (31) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting By Asportation
- 7:14 p.m. – Theresa Corbin (45) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- Shoplifting By Asportation
- Trespass
October 7:
- 8:30 a.m. – Male (34) of Belchertown was summonsed for:
- Larceny Under $1200
- 1:58 p.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Use Motor Vehicle Without Authority
- Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle
October 10:
- 9:41 a.m. – Male (26) of Ware was summonsed for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- 1:25 p.m. – Male (49) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
October 11:
- 4:36 p.m. – Tyler E. Dancer (30) of Chicopee was arrested on Miller Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Obstruction Of Justice
- Resist Arrest
- Resist Arrest
- Resist Arrest
- Resist Arrest
October 12:
- 3:27 p.m. – Female (55) of Easthampton was summonsed for:
- Harrassment Prevention Order, Violate
- 5:22 p.m. – Female (31) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting By Asportation
- Shoplifting By Asportation
October 14:
- 6:16 p.m. – Lynn Betters (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for:
- Oui Liquor Or .08%
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- 7:15 p.m. – Daniel Bastos (30) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- Oui Liquor Or .08%
- Marked Lanes Violation
October 18:
- 5:30 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
- A&B On Police Officer
- Threat To Commit Crime
- Threat To Commit Crime
October 19:
- 8:12 p.m. – Female (52) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
- Assault And Battery (Domestic)
- Strangulation Or Suffocation
- A&B On +60 / Disabled With Injury
October 23:
- 1:33 a.m. – Male (47) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
- Assault And Battery (Domestic)
- Strangulation Or Suffocation
October 27:
- 6:37 a.m. – Orlando Santiago Jr. (31) of Springfield was arrested on Munsing Street for:
- Cocaine, Trafficking In (200 Grams Or More)
- Heroin/Morphine/Opium, Trafficking (200 Grams Or More)
- Firearm Without Fid Card (Subsequent Offense)
- Firearm Without Fid Card (Subsequent Offense)
- Possession Of Ammunition Without Id Card
- Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Firearm, Store Improper Near Minor
- Firearm, Store Improper Near Minor
October 28:
- 4:19 p.m. – Male (37) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Larceny Under $1200
October 31:
- 4:39 p.m. – Kietay G. Riddick (34) of Palmer was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- 10:39 p.m. – Male (26) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
November 3:
- 1:50 a.m. – Male (38) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for:
- License Revoked As Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With
- Speeding
November 5
- 1:04 a.m. – Nicholas Boucher (24) of Indian Orchard was arrested on Fuller Street for:
- Assault With Dangerous Weapon
November 6:
- 3:07 p.m. – Jace Dean Chrzanowski (46) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- Attempt To Commit Crime
- Trespass
- Resist Arrest
- Obstruction Of Justice
- 4:07 p.m. – Female (48) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery
- Vandalize Property
- 4:07 p.m. – Male (52) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery
November 7:
- 6:08 p.m. – Male (65) of Ludlow was arrested off of Kendall Street for:
- Assault And Battery (Domestic)
November 10:
- 8:57 p.m. – Male (38) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery(Domestic)
November 11:
- 1:28 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery (Domestic)
- Attempt To Commit Crime Threat To Commit Crime
November 12:
- 3:02 p.m. – Female (42) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- 5:36 p.m. – Male (36) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
- Vandalize Property
- Animal, Cruelty To
- Reckless Endangerment Of Children
- Reckless Endangerment Of Children
- Disorderly Conduct
- Assault With Dangerous Weapon
- Assault (Domestic)
November 15:
- 4:21 pm. – Male (47) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery (Household Member)
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
November 18:
- 8:16 p.m. – Gretchen Mary StranchCote (53) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for:
- OuiLiquor Or .08% (2nd Offense)
- Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle
- Alcohol In Motor Vehicle, Possess Open Container Of
November 19:
- 6:00 a.m. – Joevany Michael Santiago (31) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for:
- Vandalize Property
November 20:
- 2:00 a.m. – Tomas Nieves Jr. (43) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
- License Revoked As Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With
- Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle License Not In Possession
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Receive Stolen Property $1200
- 2:25 p.m. – Tyrese S. Contreras (21) of Palmer was arrested on Tower Road for:
- Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Attaching Plate To A Motor Vehicle Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Speeding
November 21:
- 10:57 a.m. – Robert Avrett (41) Ludlow was arrested on Ridgeview Circle for:
- Courtesy Booking For Fbi