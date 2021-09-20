Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 51 people, including 11 domestic assault-related

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 51 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, within 37 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 2,173 calls for service from August 9 through September 14. Officers arrested 51 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 11 domestic assault-related arrests, one arrest for mental health warrant and four juvenile arrest or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

August 9 at 2:33 a.m. female arrest (36) of Ludlow, was arrested off of Fuller Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member Assault & battery with dangerous weapon



August 11 at 12:53 a.m., male arrest (78) of Ludlow was arrested off Center Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member Assault & battery on +60/disabled with injury Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate Assault & battery with dangerous weapon Assault & battery with dangerous weapon +60



August 11 at 4:39 a.m. male arrest (45) of Ludlow was arrested off East Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member



August 13 at 5:17 p.m. female arrest (54) of Ludlow was arrested off of Howard Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member Assault & battery on family/household member



August 14 at 11:36 p.m. male arrest (23) of New York was arrested off of Center Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member



August 15 at 4:12 p.m. Ryan Stephen Boland (45) of Connecticut was arrested on Pondview Drive for: Breaking & entering building daytime for felony

(45) of Connecticut was arrested on Pondview Drive for:

August 15 at 9:19 p.m. male arrest (37) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: Assault and battery/domestic



August 24 at 5:58 p.m. Lisa Marie Ryan (51) of Springfield was arrested on East Street Circle for: Trespass

(51) of Springfield was arrested on East Street Circle for:

August 25 at 5:17p.m. female arrest (42) of Springfield was arrested off of Center Street Abuse prevention order, violate



August 25 at 5:17 p.m. male arrest (44) of Springfield was arrested off of Center Street for: Harassment prevention order, violate



August 26 at 1:55 p.m. Javier Morales (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Berkshire Street for: Warrant

(34) of Ludlow was arrested on Berkshire Street for:

August 29 at 6:39 p.m. Shirley L Chevalier (71) of Chicopee was arrested on Center Street for: OUI – drugs Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Stop/yield, fail to

(71) of Chicopee was arrested on Center Street for:

August 29 at 11:50 p.m. female arrest (33) of Connecticut was arrested off East Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member Assault & battery with dangerous weapon Strangulation or suffocations



August 30 at 12:20 a.m. Gordon D. Peabody (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Brookfield Street for: Kidnapping Assault & battery on +60/disabled with serious injury Assault & battery Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate

(34) of Ludlow was arrested on Brookfield Street for:

August 31 at 5:13 p.m. Kurt Norwood (58) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for: OUI-liquor or .08% (3rd offense) License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation Alcohol in mv, possess open container of

(58) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for:

August 31 at 11:21 p.m. James William Morrison (30) of Rockland was arrested on Center Street for: OUI – liquor or .08% Attaching plates to a motor vehicle Uninsured motor vehicle Alcohol in mv, possess open container of Unregistered motor vehicle

(30) of Rockland was arrested on Center Street for:

September 2 at 11:51 p.m. Louis Taylor (31) of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on West Street for OUI-liquor or .08% Marked lanes violation Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

(31) of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on West Street for

September 5 at 12:12 a.m. Sheantealee Yavonne Reed (28) of Ludlow was arrested on Chestnut Street for: Assault & battery with dangerous weapon Vandalize property

(28) of Ludlow was arrested on Chestnut Street for:

September 5 at 9:44 a.m. David Morgan (21) of Enfield, CT was arrested on West Avenue for: Reckless operation of a motor vehicle Stop for police, fail Passing violation Marked lanes violation Speeding

(21) of Enfield, CT was arrested on West Avenue for:

September 8 at 5:55 p.m. Tamara S. Arsenault (23) homeless was arrested on Winsor Street for: Warrant

(23) homeless was arrested on Winsor Street for:

September 10 at 12:41 a.m. Regina Yemisi Alamu (21) of Naugatuck, CT was arrested on Church Street for: Reckless operation of a motor vehicle Electric stun gun, sell/possess Marked lanes violation Speeding Stop/yield, fail to Assault and battery

(21) of Naugatuck, CT was arrested on Church Street for:

September 10 at 9:28 a.m. Lisa Marie Ryan (51) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Trespass

(51) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for:

September 10 at 6:59 p.m. Isaac J. Molina (40) of Ludlow was arrested on Winsor Street for: Warrant

(40) of Ludlow was arrested on Winsor Street for:

September 11 at 11:58 a.m. Richard C. Bowers (39) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for: Warrant Assault & battery with dangerous weapon License suspended, operate motor vehicle with, subsequent offense Assault & battery on police officer Resist arrest Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Drug, possess class a (heroin) Drug, possess class b (cocaine) Stop for police, fail

(39) of Belchertown was arrested on Center Street for:

September 12 at 2:08 p.m. Ryan Stephen Boland (45) of Vernon, CT was arrested on Pondview Drive for: Trespass

(45) of Vernon, CT was arrested on Pondview Drive for:

September 12 at 4:54 p.m. female arrest (33) of Connecticut was arrested off of Chapin Street for: Assault & battery on family/household member

