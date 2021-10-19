Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 58 people within 31 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 58 arrests, including six juvenile arrests, within 31 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 1,740 calls for service from September 14 through October 15. Officers arrested 58 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, seven domestic assault-related arrest, one arrest for mental health warrant and six juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges.

September 15th at 7:18 p.m. – Torres Cardona, Raul Gilberto, 29 of Florida, arrested on Chapin Street for: Unlicensed Operation of MV Attaching Plates to a Motor Vehicle Attaching Plates to a Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle Unregistered Motor Vehicle



September 18th at 10:29 p.m. – Siddle, Michelle M, 54 of Ludlow, arrested on Fuller Street for: OUI liquor or .08% Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle Resist Arrest Stop/yield, Fail to



September 18th at 10:29 p.m. – Daniele, Paul R, 55 of Ludlow, arrested on Fuller Street for: Disorderly Conduct Resist Arrest Obstruction of Justice



September 19th at 1:40 a.m. – Dasilva, Jake, 27 of Ludlow, arrested on Howard Street on: Warrant Arrest



September 19th at 9:51 a.m. – Melling, Robert, 49 of Ludlow, arrested on Acorn Lane on: Warrant Arrest



September 19th at 9:51 a.m. – Melling, Thomas, 51 of Ludlow, arrested on Acorn Lane on: Warrant Arrest



September 21st at 12:23 p.m. – Morgan, Tara E, 42 of Ludlow, arrested off of Prospect Street on: Warrant Arrest



September 22nd at 11:47 p.m. – Hamel, Kyle T, 20 of Belchertown, arrested on Center Street for: OUI – Liquor or .08% Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Marked Lanes Violation



September 24th at 11:15 a.m. – Bernardes, Tony, 46 of Ludlow, arrested on Sewall Street on a: Warrant Arrest



September 26th at 1:35am – Palmer, Justin, 37 of Ludlow, arrested on Fuller Street for: OUI – Liquor or .08% Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Possess Open Container of Marked Lanes Violation Leave Scene of Property Damage Accident



October 2nd at 1:27 a.m. – Haggerty, Timothy B, 32 of Springfield, arrested on Fuller Street for: OUI-liquor or .08% Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Electronic Device, Use While Operating Motor Vehicle (1st Offense)



October 3rd at 2:04 a.m. – Golden, Robert N, 26 of Holbrook, arrested on Center Street for: OUI Liquor or .08%



October 4th at 11:04am – Polk, Isaiah L, 29 of Ludlow, arrested on Laconia Street for: Drug, Possess to Distribute Class D (Marijuana) Drug, Possess Class D (Marijuana) Firearm Without Fid Card (Possess) Possession of Ammunition Without Fid Card Firearm, Store Improper (Large Capacity) Near Minor



October 8th at 5:26 p.m. – Tejeda-Ramirez, Camilo, 44 of Chicopee, arrested on Cady Street on: Warrant Arrest



October 10th at 4:31 p.m. – Galanis, James G, 30 of Springfield, arrested on East Street for: Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Drug, Possess to Distribute Class a (Heroin) – Subsequent Offense Drug, Possess Class a (Heroin) -subsequent Offense Drug, Possess to Distribute Class B (Cocaine) – Subsequent Offense Drug, Possess Class B (Cocaine) – Subsequent Offense Drug, Possess to Distribute Class D (Marijuana) Drug, Possess Class D (Marijuana) Drug, Possess to Distribute Class E (Gabapetin) Drug, Possess Class E (Gabapetin) Obstruction of Justice License Revoked as Habitual Traffic Offender, Operate Mv With Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Possess Open Container of



October 14th at 3:52 a.m. – Cowhey, Erik Robert, 31 of Ludlow, arrested on James Street on a: Warrant Arrest

