LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 525 calls for service from January 11th, through January 22nd. Police arrested 16 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests and two domestic assault-related arrests.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

January 11:

• 4:30 p.m. – MALE (34) of Springfield was summonsed for:

– OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

• 11:10 p.m. – MALE (45) of Springfield was summonsed for:

– UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE

-UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE

January 13:

• 5:34 p.m. – FEMALE (46) of West Springfield was summonsed for:

– UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV

– TOWN BY-LAW – TRAFFIC

January 14:

• 12:56 p.m. – MALE (29) of South Hadley was summonsed for:

– A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON

– THREAT TO COMMIT A CRIME

– RECKLESS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

– A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

• 1:02 p.m. – FEMALE (38) of Ludlow was summonsed for:

– A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH INJURY

– LEAVE THE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY

– RECKLESS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

– UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE

• 5:53 p.m. – MALE (25) of Ludlow was summonsed for:

– A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON

– RESIST ARREST

– A&B ON POLICE OFFICER

January 17:

• 2:43 p.m. – Bruno Fernandes (45) of Ludlow was arrested on Lakeview Avenue for:

– HARASSMENT PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE

– FALSE ID INFORMATION, ARRESTEE FURNISH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

– WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE

• 7:34 p.m. – FEMALE (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Ridgeview Circle for:

– A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

– WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE

– RESIST ARREST

– VANDALIZE PROPERTY

January 18:

• 7:34 p.m. – Luis Contreras (35) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:

– DISTURBING THE PEACE

– DISORDERLY CONDUCT

January 20:

• 5:31 p.m. – FEMALE (18) of Springfield was summonsed for:

– LEAVE THE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE

• 10:09 p.m. – MALE (26) of Holyoke was summonsed for:

– A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH SERIOUS INJURY

• 10:09 p.m. – MALE (30) of Chicopee was summonsed for:

– A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH SERIOUS INJURY

January 21:

• 3:42 AM – Lisa Kowalski (51) of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:

– WARRANT ARREST

• 3:34 p.m. – Randall Lepore (58) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:

– TRESPASSING

• 11:06 p.m. – Cynthia Casaldi (64) of Belchertown was arrested on Simonds Street for:

– DISORDERLY CONDUCT

– A&B ON POLICE OFFICER

– A&B ON POLICE OFFICER

• 11:07 p.m. – Mark Edstrom (68) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:

– OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%

– LICENSE RESTRICTION, OPERATE MV IN VIOL

– NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

– EMERGENCY VEHICLE, OBSTRUCT

– ALCOHOL IN MV, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF

– LIGHTS VIOLATION, MV