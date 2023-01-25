LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 525 calls for service from January 11th, through January 22nd. Police arrested 16 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests and two domestic assault-related arrests.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
January 11:
• 4:30 p.m. – MALE (34) of Springfield was summonsed for:
– OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
• 11:10 p.m. – MALE (45) of Springfield was summonsed for:
– UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE
-UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
January 13:
• 5:34 p.m. – FEMALE (46) of West Springfield was summonsed for:
– UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV
– TOWN BY-LAW – TRAFFIC
January 14:
• 12:56 p.m. – MALE (29) of South Hadley was summonsed for:
– A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
– THREAT TO COMMIT A CRIME
– RECKLESS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
– A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER
• 1:02 p.m. – FEMALE (38) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
– A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH INJURY
– LEAVE THE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY
– RECKLESS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
– UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE
• 5:53 p.m. – MALE (25) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
– A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
– RESIST ARREST
– A&B ON POLICE OFFICER
January 17:
• 2:43 p.m. – Bruno Fernandes (45) of Ludlow was arrested on Lakeview Avenue for:
– HARASSMENT PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE
– FALSE ID INFORMATION, ARRESTEE FURNISH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT
– WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE
• 7:34 p.m. – FEMALE (34) of Ludlow was arrested on Ridgeview Circle for:
– A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER
– WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE
– RESIST ARREST
– VANDALIZE PROPERTY
January 18:
• 7:34 p.m. – Luis Contreras (35) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
– DISTURBING THE PEACE
– DISORDERLY CONDUCT
January 20:
• 5:31 p.m. – FEMALE (18) of Springfield was summonsed for:
– LEAVE THE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE
• 10:09 p.m. – MALE (26) of Holyoke was summonsed for:
– A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH SERIOUS INJURY
• 10:09 p.m. – MALE (30) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
– A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH SERIOUS INJURY
January 21:
• 3:42 AM – Lisa Kowalski (51) of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:
– WARRANT ARREST
• 3:34 p.m. – Randall Lepore (58) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
– TRESPASSING
• 11:06 p.m. – Cynthia Casaldi (64) of Belchertown was arrested on Simonds Street for:
– DISORDERLY CONDUCT
– A&B ON POLICE OFFICER
– A&B ON POLICE OFFICER
• 11:07 p.m. – Mark Edstrom (68) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
– OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%
– LICENSE RESTRICTION, OPERATE MV IN VIOL
– NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
– EMERGENCY VEHICLE, OBSTRUCT
– ALCOHOL IN MV, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF
– LIGHTS VIOLATION, MV