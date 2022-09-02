LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,099 calls for service from August 4th through August 26th. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 11 domestic assault-related arrests, one mental health warrant, and one juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

August 4:

  • 12:55 PM – Male, 61, of Ludlow was arrested off of West Street for:
    • Warrant of Apprehension

August 6:

  • 10:08 PM – Female, 30, of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Operating a motor vehicle with license suspended
    • Unregistered motor vehicle

August 7:

  • 5:32 PM – Nazario Mendez Martinez, 38, of Springfield was arrested on West Street for:
    • OUI – Liquor or .08%
    • Leave scene of property damage
    • Negligent operation of motor vehicle
    • Possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
    • Warrant Arrest

August 8:

  • 3:16 AM – Male, 48, of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • A&B on family/household member
  • 11:21 AM – Male, 52, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Use of motor vehicle with authority
    • Operating motor vehicle with license revoked a HTO
  • 5:49 PM – Male, 29, of Ludlow was arrested off of Alden Street for:
    • A&B Domestic
  • 10:30 PM – Female, 24, of Holyoke was summonsed for:
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

August 9:

  • 5:49 PM – Male, 22, of Ludlow was arrested off of Lillian Street for:
    • A&B Domestic
    • A&B Domestic

August 10:

  • 10:30 PM – Female, 31, of Ware was summonsed for:
    • A&B on family/household member
  • 5:27 PM – Male, 21, of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • A&B on family/household member

August 11:

  • 10:40 PM – Female, 43, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Negligent operation of motor vehicle
    • Impeded operation of a motor vehicle

August 12:

  • 2:04 AM – Male, 25, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Leave scene of property damage
    • Marked lanes violation
  • 8:57 PM – Male, 57, of Ludlow was arrested off of Reservoir Road for:
    • A&B on family/household member

August 13:

  • 12:44 AM – Male, 20, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
    • Speeding rate of speed exceeding posted limit

August 16:

  • 2:16 PM – Male, 44, of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Attaching plated to a motor vehicle
    • Unregistered motor vehicle

August 17:

  • 9:19 PM Male, 43, of Three Rivers was summonsed for:
    • Larceny under $1,200

August 18:

  • 6:32 PM Male, 30, of Worcester was summonsed for:
    • A&B on family/household member
    • A&B (Pregnant Person)

August 20:

  • 9:50 AM – Juvenile, 15, was summonsed for:
    • Larceny of motor vehicle
    • Larceny of motor vehicle
    • Leave scene of property damage
    • Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle
    • B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony
    • B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony
    • B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony
    • Vandalize property c266 §126A

August 21:

  • 7:13 PM Male, 19, of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Fail to stop for police
    • Fail to yield at intersection

August 22:

  • 9:00 PM – Jose C Andrade, 63 of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:
    • OUI liquor or .08%
    • Fail to stop for police
    • Marked lanes violation
    • Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle
    • Unregistered motor vehicle

August 23:

  • 8:32 AM – Male, 20, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B Domestic
  • 8:47 PM – Male, 31, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B Domestic
    • Threat to commit crime (Murder)

August 24:

  • 6:32 PM Female, 72, of Ludlow was arrested off of Westerly Circle for:
    • A&B on family/household member

August 25:

  • 2:15 AM – Meagan J Dragon, 33, of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:
    • OUI – Liquor or .08%
    • Fail to stop/yield
    • Speed greater than was reasonable and proper c90 §17
    • Negligent operation of motor vehicle

August 27:

  • 10:32 AM Male, 47, of Springfield was arrested off of East Street for:
    • A&B on family/household member
    • A&B with dangerous weapon
    • Obstruction of justice
    • Tampering with evidence