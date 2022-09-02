LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,099 calls for service from August 4th through August 26th. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 11 domestic assault-related arrests, one mental health warrant, and one juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
August 4:
- 12:55 PM – Male, 61, of Ludlow was arrested off of West Street for:
- Warrant of Apprehension
August 6:
- 10:08 PM – Female, 30, of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Operating a motor vehicle with license suspended
- Unregistered motor vehicle
August 7:
- 5:32 PM – Nazario Mendez Martinez, 38, of Springfield was arrested on West Street for:
- OUI – Liquor or .08%
- Leave scene of property damage
- Negligent operation of motor vehicle
- Possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Warrant Arrest
August 8:
- 3:16 AM – Male, 48, of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- A&B on family/household member
- 11:21 AM – Male, 52, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Use of motor vehicle with authority
- Operating motor vehicle with license revoked a HTO
- 5:49 PM – Male, 29, of Ludlow was arrested off of Alden Street for:
- A&B Domestic
- 10:30 PM – Female, 24, of Holyoke was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
August 9:
- 5:49 PM – Male, 22, of Ludlow was arrested off of Lillian Street for:
- A&B Domestic
- A&B Domestic
August 10:
- 10:30 PM – Female, 31, of Ware was summonsed for:
- A&B on family/household member
- 5:27 PM – Male, 21, of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- A&B on family/household member
August 11:
- 10:40 PM – Female, 43, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of motor vehicle
- Impeded operation of a motor vehicle
August 12:
- 2:04 AM – Male, 25, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Leave scene of property damage
- Marked lanes violation
- 8:57 PM – Male, 57, of Ludlow was arrested off of Reservoir Road for:
- A&B on family/household member
August 13:
- 12:44 AM – Male, 20, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding rate of speed exceeding posted limit
August 16:
- 2:16 PM – Male, 44, of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Attaching plated to a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
August 17:
- 9:19 PM – Male, 43, of Three Rivers was summonsed for:
- Larceny under $1,200
August 18:
- 6:32 PM – Male, 30, of Worcester was summonsed for:
- A&B on family/household member
- A&B (Pregnant Person)
August 20:
- 9:50 AM – Juvenile, 15, was summonsed for:
- Larceny of motor vehicle
- Larceny of motor vehicle
- Leave scene of property damage
- Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle
- B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony
- B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony
- B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony
- Vandalize property c266 §126A
August 21:
- 7:13 PM – Male, 19, of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Fail to stop for police
- Fail to yield at intersection
August 22:
- 9:00 PM – Jose C Andrade, 63 of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:
- OUI liquor or .08%
- Fail to stop for police
- Marked lanes violation
- Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
August 23:
- 8:32 AM – Male, 20, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- A&B Domestic
- 8:47 PM – Male, 31, of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- A&B Domestic
- Threat to commit crime (Murder)
August 24:
- 6:32 PM – Female, 72, of Ludlow was arrested off of Westerly Circle for:
- A&B on family/household member
August 25:
- 2:15 AM – Meagan J Dragon, 33, of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:
- OUI – Liquor or .08%
- Fail to stop/yield
- Speed greater than was reasonable and proper c90 §17
- Negligent operation of motor vehicle
August 27:
- 10:32 AM – Male, 47, of Springfield was arrested off of East Street for:
- A&B on family/household member
- A&B with dangerous weapon
- Obstruction of justice
- Tampering with evidence