LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,099 calls for service from August 4th through August 26th. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 11 domestic assault-related arrests, one mental health warrant, and one juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

August 4:

12:55 PM – Male, 61, of Ludlow was arrested off of West Street for: Warrant of Apprehension



August 6:

10:08 PM – Female, 30, of Springfield was summonsed for: Operating a motor vehicle with license suspended Unregistered motor vehicle



August 7:

5:32 PM – Nazario Mendez Martinez , 38, of Springfield was arrested on West Street for: OUI – Liquor or .08% Leave scene of property damage Negligent operation of motor vehicle Possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle Warrant Arrest

, 38, of Springfield was arrested on West Street for:

August 8:

3:16 AM – Male, 48, of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B on family/household member



11:21 AM – Male, 52, of Ludlow was summonsed for: Use of motor vehicle with authority Operating motor vehicle with license revoked a HTO



5:49 PM – Male, 29, of Ludlow was arrested off of Alden Street for: A&B Domestic



10:30 PM – Female, 24, of Holyoke was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



August 9:

5:49 PM – Male, 22, of Ludlow was arrested off of Lillian Street for: A&B Domestic A&B Domestic



August 10:

10:30 PM – Female, 31, of Ware was summonsed for: A&B on family/household member



5:27 PM – Male, 21, of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B on family/household member



August 11:

10:40 PM – Female, 43, of Ludlow was summonsed for: Negligent operation of motor vehicle Impeded operation of a motor vehicle



August 12:

2:04 AM – Male, 25, of Ludlow was summonsed for: Leave scene of property damage Marked lanes violation



8:57 PM – Male, 57, of Ludlow was arrested off of Reservoir Road for: A&B on family/household member



August 13:

12:44 AM – Male, 20, of Ludlow was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Speeding rate of speed exceeding posted limit



August 16:

2:16 PM – Male, 44, of Springfield was summonsed for: Attaching plated to a motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



August 17:

9:19 PM – Male, 43, of Three Rivers was summonsed for: Larceny under $1,200

Male, 43, of Three Rivers was summonsed for:

August 18:

6:32 PM – Male, 30, of Worcester was summonsed for: A&B on family/household member A&B (Pregnant Person)

Male, 30, of Worcester was summonsed for:

August 20:

9:50 AM – Juvenile, 15, was summonsed for: Larceny of motor vehicle Larceny of motor vehicle Leave scene of property damage Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony Vandalize property c266 §126A



August 21:

7:13 PM – Male, 19, of Springfield was summonsed for: Fail to stop for police Fail to yield at intersection

Male, 19, of Springfield was summonsed for:

August 22:

9:00 PM – Jose C Andrade , 63 of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for: OUI liquor or .08% Fail to stop for police Marked lanes violation Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle

, 63 of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:

August 23:

8:32 AM – Male, 20, of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B Domestic



8:47 PM – Male, 31, of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B Domestic Threat to commit crime (Murder)



August 24:

6:32 PM – Female, 72, of Ludlow was arrested off of Westerly Circle for: A&B on family/household member

Female, 72, of Ludlow was arrested off of Westerly Circle for:

August 25:

2:15 AM – Meagan J Dragon , 33, of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for: OUI – Liquor or .08% Fail to stop/yield Speed greater than was reasonable and proper c90 §17 Negligent operation of motor vehicle

, 33, of Ludlow was arrested on Sewall Street for:

August 27: