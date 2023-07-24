LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 49 arrests and summons, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within 26 days.

According to the arrest log by the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,533 calls for service from June 24th through July 19th. Police arrested 49 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, and three domestic assault-related arrests.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

June 24:

3:49 a.m. – Male (26) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Unregistered motor vehicle License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



5:21 p.m. – Helder Henriques (45) of Chicopee was arrested on Chapin Street for: OUI – drugs License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense) Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Drug, possess Class A (heroin) – (subsequent offense) Motor vehicle without authority Larceny over $1,200 Larceny under $1,200 Vandalize property

June 25:

2:22 a.m. – Male (29) of Bloomfield, Connecticut was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



June 26:

6:55 p.m. – Carlos M. Rosario (44) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with License suspended, operate motor vehicle (subsequent offense) Number plate violation to conceal ID Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle

June 27″

8:47 p.m. – Christopher Stanish (40) of Wilmington, Connecticut was arrested on Holyoke Street for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle OUI – Liquor over .08% (3rd offense)

11:22 p.m. – Male (36) of Springfield was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation Speeding



June 28:

7:47 a.m. – Male (60) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B Threat to commit crime (A&B)



5:49 p.m. – Female (22) of Springfield was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle Lights violation



6:34 p.m. – Female (39) of Ludlow was arrested off Kendall Street for: Assault and battery (domestic)



June 29:

3:08 a.m. – Tyler J. Kibbe (24) of Ludlow was arrested on West Avenue for: OUI – Liquor over .08% Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Speeding

6:30 p.m. – Male (25) of Springfield was summonsed for: Operating after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



June 30:

5:08 p.m. – Scott A. Lavertue (45) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for: Warrant Arrest

8:56 p.m. – Male (49) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Leave scene of property damage Marked lanes violation



July 1:

1:18 a.m. – Jeffery Beardsley (40) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for: Obstruction of justice Threat to commit crime Disorderly conduct Resist arrest

10:08 p.m. – Alexander M. Martin (42) of Gilbertville was arrested on Winsor Street for: Assault Disorderly conduct Resist arrest

July 2:

5:20 p.m. – Male (42) was summonsed for: Larceny under $1,200



July 4:

12:34 p.m. – Female (55) of Three Rivers was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



3:48 p.m. – Jarrell Trevor Murchison (28) of Springfield was arrested on State Street for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle Stop for police, fail Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

5:13 p.m. – Male (38) of Springfield was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



July 5:

9:52 a.m. – Male (46) of Hartford, Connecticut was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Speeding



12:50 pm. – Vini Elias Carrillo (29) of Longmeadow was arrested on Howard Street for: License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with No inspection sticker

4:50 p.m. – Bit Fung Lau (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: Warrant arrest

July 6:

3:04 a.m. – Male (21) of Springfield was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



7:26 p.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B on family/household member Drug, possess (Class B)



July 8:

11:38 p.m. Feyyaz Aykutalp (32) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: OUI – Liquor over .08% No inspection sticker

July 9:

9:30 a.m. – Female (26) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Leave scene of property damage Marked lanes violation



6:39 p.m. – Male (32) of Springfield was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



July 10:

1:14 a.m. – Male (24) of Springfield was summonsed for: Operating after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle



11:35 p.m. – Male (30) of Spencer, New Jersey was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



July 12:

6:43 p.m. – Male (29) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Motor vehicle, larceny of



9:03 p.m. – Male (31) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Attaching plated to a motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle Uninsured motor vehicle



July 13:

12:01 a.m. – Female (31) of Ludlow was arrested off of Cady Street for: A&B on family/household member Vandalize property



6:06 p.m. – Female (43) of Indian Orachard was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



Avilene Mayarlin Hernandez (18) of Ludlow was arrested on Arch Street for:

(18) of Ludlow was arrested on Arch Street for: Warrant Arrest

July 15:

5:39 a.m. – Male (52) of Springfield was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



7:50 p.m. – Female (32) of Dorchester was summonsed for: Attaching plates to a motor vehicle Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



July 17:

12:22 a.m. – Male (20) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Passing violation Lights violation, motor vehicle Speeding



5:19 a.m. – Male (22) of Fall River was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



5:19 a.m. – Male (42) of Chicopee was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



10:57 a.m. – Female (33) of Thorndike was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



8:11 p.m. – Jordan Emilio Bernardes (33) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for: A&B on police officer Resist arrest Vandalize property

July 18:

8:53 a.m. – Male (40) of Springfield was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense) Unregistered motor vehicle No inspection sticker



10:02 a.m. – Male (23) of Palmer was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle No inspection sticker



11:10 a.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Operating after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle No Inspection Sticker



4:55 p.m. – Male (25) of West Springfield was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle No inspection sticker



7:37 p.m. – Female (35) of Belchertown was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with No Inspection sticker License not in possession



July 19:

6:03 a.m. – Male (28) of Springfield was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle Uninsured motor vehicle Speeding Number plate violation to conceal ID



10:19 a.m. – Male (28) of Indian Orchard was arrested off of State Street for: Courtesy booking for Springfield Police Department



11:27 a.m. – Female (36) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Trespass

