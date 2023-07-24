LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 49 arrests and summons, including three domestic assault-related arrests, within 26 days.
According to the arrest log by the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 1,533 calls for service from June 24th through July 19th. Police arrested 49 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, and three domestic assault-related arrests.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
June 24:
- 3:49 a.m. – Male (26) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 5:21 p.m. – Helder Henriques (45) of Chicopee was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- OUI – drugs
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense)
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Drug, possess Class A (heroin) – (subsequent offense)
- Motor vehicle without authority
- Larceny over $1,200
- Larceny under $1,200
- Vandalize property
June 25:
- 2:22 a.m. – Male (29) of Bloomfield, Connecticut was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
June 26:
- 6:55 p.m. – Carlos M. Rosario (44) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
- License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle (subsequent offense)
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
June 27″
- 8:47 p.m. – Christopher Stanish (40) of Wilmington, Connecticut was arrested on Holyoke Street for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- OUI – Liquor over .08% (3rd offense)
- 11:22 p.m. – Male (36) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Speeding
June 28:
- 7:47 a.m. – Male (60) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- A&B
- Threat to commit crime (A&B)
- 5:49 p.m. – Female (22) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Lights violation
- 6:34 p.m. – Female (39) of Ludlow was arrested off Kendall Street for:
- Assault and battery (domestic)
June 29:
- 3:08 a.m. – Tyler J. Kibbe (24) of Ludlow was arrested on West Avenue for:
- OUI – Liquor over .08%
- Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
Speeding
- 6:30 p.m. – Male (25) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Operating after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
June 30:
- 5:08 p.m. – Scott A. Lavertue (45) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- 8:56 p.m. – Male (49) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Leave scene of property damage
- Marked lanes violation
July 1:
- 1:18 a.m. – Jeffery Beardsley (40) of Springfield was arrested on East Street for:
- Obstruction of justice
- Threat to commit crime
- Disorderly conduct
- Resist arrest
- 10:08 p.m. – Alexander M. Martin (42) of Gilbertville was arrested on Winsor Street for:
- Assault
- Disorderly conduct
- Resist arrest
July 2:
- 5:20 p.m. – Male (42) was summonsed for:
- Larceny under $1,200
July 4:
- 12:34 p.m. – Female (55) of Three Rivers was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 3:48 p.m. – Jarrell Trevor Murchison (28) of Springfield was arrested on State Street for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Stop for police, fail
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- 5:13 p.m. – Male (38) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
July 5:
- 9:52 a.m. – Male (46) of Hartford, Connecticut was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding
- 12:50 pm. – Vini Elias Carrillo (29) of Longmeadow was arrested on Howard Street for:
- License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with
- No inspection sticker
- 4:50 p.m. – Bit Fung Lau (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
- Warrant arrest
July 6:
- 3:04 a.m. – Male (21) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 7:26 p.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- A&B on family/household member
- Drug, possess (Class B)
July 8:
- 11:38 p.m. Feyyaz Aykutalp (32) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
- OUI – Liquor over .08%
- No inspection sticker
July 9:
- 9:30 a.m. – Female (26) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Leave scene of property damage
- Marked lanes violation
- 6:39 p.m. – Male (32) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
July 10:
- 1:14 a.m. – Male (24) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Operating after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- 11:35 p.m. – Male (30) of Spencer, New Jersey was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
July 12:
- 6:43 p.m. – Male (29) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Motor vehicle, larceny of
- 9:03 p.m. – Male (31) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Attaching plated to a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
July 13:
- 12:01 a.m. – Female (31) of Ludlow was arrested off of Cady Street for:
- A&B on family/household member
- Vandalize property
- 6:06 p.m. – Female (43) of Indian Orachard was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 7:57 p.m. – Avilene Mayarlin Hernandez (18) of Ludlow was arrested on Arch Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
July 15:
- 5:39 a.m. – Male (52) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 7:50 p.m. – Female (32) of Dorchester was summonsed for:
- Attaching plates to a motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
July 17:
- 12:22 a.m. – Male (20) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Passing violation
- Lights violation, motor vehicle
- Speeding
- 5:19 a.m. – Male (22) of Fall River was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- 5:19 a.m. – Male (42) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 10:57 a.m. – Female (33) of Thorndike was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 8:11 p.m. – Jordan Emilio Bernardes (33) of Ludlow was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- A&B on police officer
- Resist arrest
- Vandalize property
July 18:
- 8:53 a.m. – Male (40) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense)
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- 10:02 a.m. – Male (23) of Palmer was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- 11:10 a.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Operating after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- No Inspection Sticker
- 4:55 p.m. – Male (25) of West Springfield was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- 7:37 p.m. – Female (35) of Belchertown was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- No Inspection sticker
- License not in possession
July 19:
- 6:03 a.m. – Male (28) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Speeding
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- 10:19 a.m. – Male (28) of Indian Orchard was arrested off of State Street for:
- Courtesy booking for Springfield Police Department
- 11:27 a.m. – Female (36) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Trespass
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.